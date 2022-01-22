Five things

Crops such as coffee, cashew and avocado are among the world’s most important cash crops – those grown for their commercial value rather than for direct use by the grower.Plantations can range from enormous operations to smallholdings and contribute significantly to the livelihoods of farmers, including in many developing countries.However, new research warns that the regions most suitable for growing these crops could fundamentally change as the Earth warms due to the climate crisis.ââScientists at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland said that ââexisting research has already suggested that the climate crisis will reduce suitability for growing coffee...
