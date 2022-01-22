ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Winter Storm Warning issued for Duplin, Lenoir, Mainland Hyde, Northern Craven by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-22 03:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bartow, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bartow; Floyd; Gordon; Haralson; Polk WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 above zero. * WHERE...Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Polk and Haralson Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Putnam FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 4 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Edgecombe, Johnston, Nash, Sampson, Wayne, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 06:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be obtained by visiting DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Edgecombe; Johnston; Nash; Sampson; Wayne; Wilson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations from a coating to near one inch. * WHERE...The central and southern Coastal Plain of central NC. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 06:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Snow Showers and Frigid Temperatures This Morning Scattered snow showers will continue to move across the area through early Saturday morning. The snow may be heavy at times reducing visibility. A quick snowfall of 1/2 to 1 inch is possible is less than one hour. Ridgetops and areas near the mountain foothills could see locally higher amounts. This snow, combined with the very cold temperatures, will result in some untreated and secondary roads becoming snow and ice covered. Even minimal snow accumulation can cause slick and hazardous road conditions. Use caution if traveling. In addition, very cold temperatures and brisk northwest winds will result in frigid wind chills late tonight and Saturday morning near zero. Limit exposure to the cold, dress in layers suitable for the cold weather if you must be outdoors, cover any exposed skin, and ensure animals and pets have warm shelter from the extreme cold.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Dawson, Fannin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 05:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bartow; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Dade; Dawson; Fannin; Floyd; Gilmer; Gordon; Haralson; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Polk; Towns; Union; Walker; White; Whitfield WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero expected at times in most areas. Locations at higher elevations, could see wind chills as low as 0 to 10 - degrees. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Georgia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Watch issued for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-30 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Putnam FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 4 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaufort, Greene, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 03:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Outer Banks; Pitt; Tyrrell; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with the highest accumulations for areas adjacent to Albemarle Sound. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on the northern Outer Banks. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 02:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton Very Light Snow and Frigid Temperatures Tonight Light snow will be possible this evening through tonight. An isolated dusting of snow is possible with localized amounts up to one-half inch across higher elevation such as Signal Mountain, Lookout Mountain, Mowbray Mountain, and Flat Top Mountain. Lower elevations around Chattanooga are not forecast to receive measurable snow accumulation. Any light snow, combined with the very cold temperatures, may result in some untreated and secondary roads becoming snow and ice covered. Even minimal snow accumulation can cause slick and hazardous road conditions. Use caution if traveling. In addition, very cold temperatures and brisk northwest winds will result in frigid wind chills late tonight and Saturday morning between zero and 10 above zero. Higher elevations will see wind chill values between zero and five below zero. Limit exposure to the cold, dress in layers suitable for the cold weather if you must be outdoors, cover any exposed skin, and ensure animals and pets have warm shelter from the extreme cold.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Watch issued for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-30 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing Target Area: Baker; Ben Hill; Berrien; Brooks; Calhoun; Clay; Colquitt; Cook; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Grady; Irwin; Lanier; Lee; Lowndes; Miller; Mitchell; Quitman; Randolph; Seminole; Terrell; Thomas; Tift; Turner; Worth HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Watch issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coastal Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-30 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Coffee; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 4 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Fairfield, Southern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 03:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Southern Fairfield WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Piscataquis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected with areas of blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northern Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause hazardous travel. Power outages are possible. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Nassau, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 03:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Northern Nassau; Southern Nassau WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 06:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will lead to blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Litchfield County. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult due to reduced visibility and snow covered roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snow accumulation will be across eastern parts of Litchfield County. Snowfall rates may approach around one inch per hour at times.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Westchester, Putnam, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 03:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Putnam; Rockland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Southern Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 03:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT

