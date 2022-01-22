Winter Storm Warning issued for Duplin, Lenoir, Mainland Hyde, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 02:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton Very Light Snow and Frigid Temperatures Tonight Light snow will be possible this evening through tonight. An isolated dusting of snow is possible with localized amounts up to one-half inch across higher elevation such as Signal Mountain, Lookout Mountain, Mowbray Mountain, and Flat Top Mountain. Lower elevations around Chattanooga are not forecast to receive measurable snow accumulation. Any light snow, combined with the very cold temperatures, may result in some untreated and secondary roads becoming snow and ice covered. Even minimal snow accumulation can cause slick and hazardous road conditions. Use caution if traveling. In addition, very cold temperatures and brisk northwest winds will result in frigid wind chills late tonight and Saturday morning between zero and 10 above zero. Higher elevations will see wind chill values between zero and five below zero. Limit exposure to the cold, dress in layers suitable for the cold weather if you must be outdoors, cover any exposed skin, and ensure animals and pets have warm shelter from the extreme cold.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO