JUNEAU — Senior guard Caden Brugger led all scorers with 22 points in Dodgeland’s 65-48 win over Montello in a Trailways crossover game on Friday. Montello (2-12) bolted out to an early 19-7 lead. Dodgeland (2-11) rallied to trim the deficit to seven at halftime, then outscored the Hilltoppers 43-19 in the second half to earn their second win of the season.

8 HOURS AGO