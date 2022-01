FORT ATKINSON — Nate Gapinski scored 15 points for Watertown’s boys basketball team in a 69-54 Badger East win over Fort Atkinson on Thursday. Watertown’s first five made baskets were 3s and the Goslings led 15-6 early. Fort used a 15-4 run midway through the first half to get within six. Gapinski had a 3-point play and Ollie Meyers hit a 3 as the Goslings staked a 40-31 halftime lead on the strength of eight made 3s.

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO