It’s 2000s-era Justin Timberlake! It’s Slim Shady! It’s … Brooks Koepka?. If you pay any attention to social media, you know by now that Brooks Koepka has gone blonde. And we’re not talking “I spent some time in the sun this summer and my hair got some color” blonde. We’re talking bleach blonde. People first took note of it during Round 1 of the Farmers Insurance Open, but it was hard to get a good look at his new ‘do because of his hat. Koepka confirmed the rumors on Wednesday evening by posting an Instagram of the hair transformation. See for yourself.

