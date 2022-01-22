Smith Castle a luxurious house on the desert

John A. Smith wanted to build a home that was not a castle or a mansion but a 'splendid house'

Smith Castle is an abandoned structure that is located in Smith Canyon, five miles north of Millican and one mile southeast of Castle Butte. John A. Smith homesteaded in the vicinity and patented a claim on May 21, 1924. He had purchased the Millican Ranch and expanded his holdings. The headquarters ranch was the old Millican Place.

Mr. Smith began construction of a stone and concrete house in the canyon about 1921. He proclaimed to his family in 1920 that "the homestead canyon is the place we will build our fine substantial home, a splendid house, not a castle or mansion, but a really splendid house. It will be a rugged, visible symbol of our lifetime of accomplishments, here in the very heart of my adopted state, surrounded by our acres and animals. You'll be glad to know I'm ready to set everything in motion in the spring. The plan will take a time and ideas are coming to me. It will be a home that will avert the foolishness of most houses, practically maintain and care for itself. A stone dwelling it will be, stone with its north side against the butte and facing the sun's circuit east, south and west."

His wife was not particularly fond of the idea. The stone house had rough juniper log supports and fine trim on local stone walls. There were massive chimneys and the roof sloped out over the south porch. All was set on a concrete base. A cistern built for water storage was across from his son Mitchel's cottage homestead.

The Smiths did not live in the stone house for any lengthy period. When the family sold their Millican holdings, the house was eventually abandoned. During World War II the military used the building for target practice and walls still have bullet holes. Vandals and thieves essentially destroyed the house and only the concrete and stone shell remain as a reminder of a once grand house that became known as Smith Castle. Some people called it Fort Smith. It was never along a main road and was not a stage stop, as has sometimes been claimed. The remains of the house and old cistern are still standing.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.