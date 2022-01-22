ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Smith Castle a luxurious house on the desert

By Steve Lent
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago

John A. Smith wanted to build a home that was not a castle or a mansion but a 'splendid house'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rkokc_0dsm5Gvq00

Smith Castle is an abandoned structure that is located in Smith Canyon, five miles north of Millican and one mile southeast of Castle Butte. John A. Smith homesteaded in the vicinity and patented a claim on May 21, 1924. He had purchased the Millican Ranch and expanded his holdings. The headquarters ranch was the old Millican Place.

Mr. Smith began construction of a stone and concrete house in the canyon about 1921. He proclaimed to his family in 1920 that "the homestead canyon is the place we will build our fine substantial home, a splendid house, not a castle or mansion, but a really splendid house. It will be a rugged, visible symbol of our lifetime of accomplishments, here in the very heart of my adopted state, surrounded by our acres and animals. You'll be glad to know I'm ready to set everything in motion in the spring. The plan will take a time and ideas are coming to me. It will be a home that will avert the foolishness of most houses, practically maintain and care for itself. A stone dwelling it will be, stone with its north side against the butte and facing the sun's circuit east, south and west."

His wife was not particularly fond of the idea. The stone house had rough juniper log supports and fine trim on local stone walls. There were massive chimneys and the roof sloped out over the south porch. All was set on a concrete base. A cistern built for water storage was across from his son Mitchel's cottage homestead.

The Smiths did not live in the stone house for any lengthy period. When the family sold their Millican holdings, the house was eventually abandoned. During World War II the military used the building for target practice and walls still have bullet holes. Vandals and thieves essentially destroyed the house and only the concrete and stone shell remain as a reminder of a once grand house that became known as Smith Castle. Some people called it Fort Smith. It was never along a main road and was not a stage stop, as has sometimes been claimed. The remains of the house and old cistern are still standing.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Backyard Goals: Scottsdale Luxury Desert Design

Whether you already have your dream backyard in mind or are starting from scratch, the pros at Venetian Outdoors are experts at creating and transforming outdoor landscapes into livable sanctuaries. Known for developing some of the Valley’s most incredible and innovative outdoor living spaces, the award-winning Best of Our Valley Home Design winner is a full-service design build firm that executes on all aspects of outside home design areas, including pools, outdoor kitchens, water features, unique fire elements, and patio accompaniments.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stone House
KIII 3News

Container homes coming to Corpus Christi as luxury affordable housing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Experts say the median home price around Corpus Christi is around $250,000, but there might be more affordable options to consider. Jeremy Spear is the cofounder of Boxx Builder, with the Florida based company having an office in Corpus Christi. The company is building six homes in Flour Bluff, with the price for a 1280 square-foot home being around $219,000. The company is marketing it as a luxury affordable home.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Portland Tribune

Abandoned stone castle in the desert near Millican

Smith Castle stands as a remnant of family ranch abandoned before World War II. Smith Castle is an abandoned structure that is located in Smith Canyon, five miles north of Millican and one mile southeast of Castle Butte. John A. Smith homesteaded in the vicinity and patented a claim on May 21, 1924. He had purchased the Millican Ranch and expanded his holdings. The headquarters ranch was the old Millican Place.
POLITICS
snntv.com

2021 Prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award winner House Solution Egypt Real Estate

House Solution Egypt Real Estate is pleased to share with their customers, patrons, and partners that they have emerged as winners of the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award for 2021. This leading real estate company has been offering top-notch services for over ten years now. Anyone looking at buying, selling, renting, or leasing Egypt properties in Maadi, City of Cairo, New Cairo, and Katameya Heights, House Solution is the best place to begin the search. And for those who are looking for luxury rental apartments, look no further, as this site has some of the most incredible listings including studio apartments and penthouses. Visit the link below to customize the search options and find an ideal apartment in just a few minutes.
REAL ESTATE
Wallpaper*

This Marfa house offers a room with a (desert) view

A structure at one with the wild, arid simplicity of the Texas desert, this Marfa house is the work of two architects, Berkeley-based Rael San Fratello and Tucson-based Dust. Minimalist architecture, almost spartan looks, and materials that feel entirely of their place define this home that is the perfect bolthole for secluded relaxation – a bolthole you can buy, since the boutique abode has just hit the market.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
World War II
northwestgeorgianews.com

'Magic Tree House: Space Mission' to show at Smith Planetarium

The public is invited to Walker County Schools' Smith Planetarium's presentation of the "Magic Tree House: Space Mission" Sunday, Feb. 6, at 2:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. The planetarium is at 409 Pond Springs Road south of Chickamauga. Admission for public programs is $5 per adult...
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
oucampus.org

Luxury Living

This community has a gated entry and is Brand spanking new and credit friendly. Get approved today, before you pay any application fees. Detached garages available for a nominal fee. More amenities than you can imagine; Fusbol, Basketball, Poker Table, Entertainment Room, Business Center, bbq grills. Interiors include washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, microwaves, garbage disposals, high efficiency windows and appliances to save you money on your electric bill.
INTERIOR DESIGN
desiretoinspire.net

Ballinlough Castle

I am convinced that if I were ever to visit a castle, a home with details this exquisite that I would probably pass right out. This is truly incredible. Ballinlough Castle, County Westmeath, Ireland has been home to the Nugent family for over 400 years. The 17th century Georgian castle was sensitively refreshed by Todhunter Earle Interiors when the current occupants, a young family, took over the house. The bedrooms have been brightened with large scale wallpapers and fabrics, beds re-dressed and new bathrooms installed. The essence of the traditional Irish castle has been retained, whilst updating the house for modern living.
WORLD
blockclubchicago.org

Six Corners Medical Offices Joining Area Near Senior Housing, Luxury Apartments And New Restaurants

PORTAGE PARK — An office building is coming to a long-vacant parking lot at Six Corners. GW Properties, the developer behind other Northwest Side projects, is putting up a two-story building at 3934-3936 N. Milwaukee Ave. that will house medical offices and offer more than 60 parking spaces for employees, said principal and co-founder Mitch Goltz.
CHICAGO, IL
Portland Tribune

HISTORY: Smith Rock becomes Central Oregon tourism draw

Features many miles of developed trails, a day-use area that provides picnic tables and restroom facilities. Smith Rock State Park is located at Smith Rock along the Crooked River one-mile northeast of Terrebonne. The first area acquired for this scenic park was 218 acres on May 9, 1960, purchased from the Lowell E. and W.E. Dent families at a cost of $4,350. Four additional tracts were purchased during 1960 and one in 1962.
TERREBONNE, OR
WISN

Castles in the Snow: Lake Geneva Ice Castles return

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The weather is finally right for the Lake Geneva Ice Castles at the Geneva National Resort & Club. 12 News' Van McNeil is joined by ice artist and build manager Alberto Huerta as he shows us around the ice castles where you can slide, crawl through tunnels and even put your feet up and relax on a frozen couch.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Portland Tribune

'Peace Pole' dedicated at Woodstock's Lewis Elementary School

Southeast's Rotary Club is joining a worldwide effort to plant 'Peace Poles'. They planted one at Lewis School. School children of all ages these days are entering an uncertain and strife-ridden world. To survive and flourish, they will need to learn to live peaceably with others, both near and far. That is the motivation of the Southeast Portland Rotary Club in obtaining and setting "Peace Poles" at various locations around Inner Southeast Portland, in coordination with a Rotary worldwide effort. The local club's latest was installed at Lewis Elementary School.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy