Nile Rodgers says Johnny Marr is like 'a brother' to him.

Johnny Marr and Morrissey, the two former leaders of the Smiths, will presumably never make music together again, and they don’t seem to like each other much, but they will forever be intertwined in the public imagination. Morrissey has a problem with this. On his website yesterday, Morrissey posted a long open letter requesting that Marr stop mentioning him in interviews. To reluctantly give credit where it’s due, the open letter is pretty funny: “Must you persistently, year after year, decade after decade, blame me for everything … from the 2007 Solomon Islands tsunami to the dribble on your grandma’s chin ?… You have positioned yourself ever-ready as rent-a-quote whenever the press require an ugly slant on something I half-said during the last glacial period as the Colorado River began to carve out the Grand Canyon. Please stop.” Now, Marr has responded.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO