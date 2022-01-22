ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sundance 2022 Review: The Justice System Creates a Broken Record in the Blistering “Free Chol Soo Lee”

By Stephen Saito
moveablefest.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s notable that the first words you hear in “Free Chol Soo Lee” are those of its subject when as he’ll later say to a reporter who takes an interest in his case after he’s spent four years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, he’s never had a chance...

moveablefest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Screendaily

‘2nd Chance’: Sundance Review

Ramin Bahrani takes a fascinating, surprising look at US body armour company Second Chance. Making a great documentary is half finding the right story, half knowing what to do with it. Ramin Bahrani hits the jackpot on both counts in this slyly entertaining but also morally and emotionally resonant investigation of the rise and fall of US body armour company Second Chance and its attention-seeking founder, Richard Davis. Given cinematic sheen by T. Griffin’s sensitive score and the tasty theatrical staging of its interview scenes, this is a feature that should reach beyond the obvious streaming berths to connect with global audiences, and perhaps generate some awards heat in the process.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

[Sundance ’22] ‘Free Chol Soo Lee’ review: How a story about a Korean immigrant resonates today

Free Chol Soo Lee seems like it is going to be about a Korean immigrant being wrongfully imprisoned. The Sundance Film Festival world premiere covers that, but it is also a very personal story. While weaving this tale, it also says a lot about America. In 1973, Lee is convicted of murder and placed in jail for the next decade. The conviction became a galvanizing moment in Asian American history.
MOVIES
Deadline

Sundance Review: Carey Williams’ ‘Emergency’

What if there was more to the Goldilocks story? Picture this: when the three Bears (who are in college) get home, Goldilocks has eaten all the porridge, got drunk, and is now passed out on the living room floor. However, instead of doing something about it, they drive around town for hours arguing about whether they take her to the hospital or leave her on the front doorstep of a frat house because they fear police retaliation. I’ve just summed up director Carey Williams’ new film Emergency which had its debut at the Sundance Festival on opening night in the U.S. Dramatic...
MOVIES
moveablefest.com

Sundance 2022 Review: An Empathy Develops in “Girl Picture”

“This is like a day care from hell,” Mimmi (Aamu Milonoff) tells Rönkkö (Eleonoora Kauhanen), as the two survey the scene at a party in “Girl Picture,” after receiving an unexpected invitation while they were working at a smoothie stand at the mall. Mimmi would rather “watch every Disney live-action picture than go to a party in the suburbs,” but she’s not above helping a friend and Rönkkö’s convinced that there’s a guy there for her, having no illusions that she’s going to find the great love of her life, but hookups can come In handy as she’s starting to explore her sexuality, feeling disconnected from her body when previous encounters have yet to bring any type of satisfaction. Something similar could be said for Emma (Linnea Leino), whose mother actually insists on her going to the late night soiree to have a life outside of her practice as an ice skater with European championship ambitions, yet she can be found sitting in the back of the house, watching YouTube videos of triple lutzes and wondering why something that came so easily now eludes her when her physical skill isn’t in question.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chol Soo Lee
moveablefest.com

Sundance 2022 Review: “Utama” Conjures a Cinematic Oasis Out in the Desert

It’s been nearly a year without rain in the Bolivian highlands when we first meet Virginio (Jose Calcina) and Sisa (Luisa Quispe) in “Utama,” a couple that have spent the better part of a century in the area, tending to their llamas and living a generally quiet life. Only recently have they had to considered moving – at least one of them has when the stubborn Virginio won’t hear of it, but the lack of water has forced the few that shared the desert with them up to the north and Luisa is getting too old to make the trek to carry buckets back home from the closest river. It’s an uncomplicated dilemma, but one that’s filled with more than enough tension to sustain Alejandro Loayza Grisi absorbing debut, set in a place where few films have gone yet digging into a family drama that surely most know.
MOVIES
moveablefest.com

Sundance 2022 Review: The Effects of War Ripple Beyond the Battlefield in Simon Lereng Wilmont’s Exquisite “A House Made of Splinters”

The last time Simon Lereng Wilmont was in the Eastern Ukraine, he was dangerously close to the front lines of Russian’s violent incursion into the region in “The Distant Barking of Dogs,” taking up residence with a 10-year-old boy who had to live inside a house that trembled every time bombs detonated nearby and became accustomed to putting his guard up when the ground shook, even when there was no obvious threat. Capturing the psychological effect this had on the young Oleg, who lived with his grandmother, the film opened up a remarkable window into how a generation of Ukrainians would be shaped by relentless attacks without any direct participation in it and Lereng Wilmont makes an equally powerful follow-up with “A House Made of Splinters” that doesn’t need even the sounds of war to show the lasting destruction that has been done to the country by crippling any existing infrastructure where jobs are hard to come by in cities with bombed out buildings and many have turned to alcohol to deal with despair.
MOVIES
The Stranger

Sundance Review: The Irresistible Call of Sirens

This weekend, Northwest Film Forum is screening several films—including this one!—as part of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival's Satellite Screen program. Learn more about the program here. Laugh till it hurts at this outrageous camp comedy the NYTimes calls “Wickedly funny!”. At first glance, I expected Rita...
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

Sundance 2022: Emily the Criminal Review

Anyone who says that crime doesn’t pay needs to have a talk with Emily (Aubrey Plaza). The former art student is drowning in $70,000 worth of student debt, and she can’t land a decent job since there’s a pesky felony conviction on her record. When a co-worker offers a chance to make $200 for one hour of work, she’s not about to say no. Not even if that job requires breaking the law.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Broken Record#Documentary Film#Free Will#Sundance 2022 Review#Korean#American#Asians
moveablefest.com

Sundance 2022 Review: “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Goes Down Easy

“I feel very comfortable around you and I don’t know why,” Domino (Dakota Johnson) tells Andrew (Cooper Raiff) after a long night in “Cha Cha Real Smooth.” The two have just gotten back from one of the many bar mitzvahs her daughter Lola (Vanessa Burghardt) is obligated to attend as her class all turns 13, and Andrew, back home from graduating Tulane, has found an unexpected professional calling as a party starter, impressing parents with luring their nervous kids out onto the dance floor after convincing his brother David (Evan Assante) and his friends to do so and could use the extra cash from being an MC, or “Jig Conductor” as he names himself, hoping to join his college girlfriend Maya in Barcelona where she’s on a Fulbright Scholarship. Domino is particularly taken with him when her autistic daughter is especially self-conscious, preferring her Rubik’s cube than to be with her classmates, yet Andrew even gets her boogying to “Funkytown.”
MOVIES
moveablefest.com

Sundance 2022 Review: Andrew Semans’ “Resurrection” Becomes an Object of Obsession

“It’s not creepy to want to look at your child,” Margaret (Rebecca Hall) tells her daughter Abbie (Grace Kaufman), staring at her from the hallway as she tries to play an RPG in her bedroom in “Resurrection” and her 17-year-old hopes to be left alone. Abbie’s weeks away from college, a fact that Margaret, a confident pharmaceutical exec, doesn’t seem all too fazed by, but a series of odd events have led her to be more protective – a bike accident while out with her friend, a strange desire to sketch again after not drawing anything in over two decades and the especially bizarre discovery Abbie makes in her wallet of a stray tooth that she has no idea where it came from. None of these things have any correlation to each other except in Margaret’s mind, but it leads to the point where Margaret is willing to pay her daughter $20 to respond to her copious texts.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Summering’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

At a glance, there doesn’t seem to be any reason Summering shouldn’t work. The coming-of-age drama boasts a sensitive director in James Ponsoldt (The Spectacular Now, The End of the Tour), and a likable (if not terribly high-profile) cast including Megan Mullally and Lake Bell. Its premise is essentially an updated spin on Stand By Me, touching on timeless themes about friendship and growing up. But alas, its potential for magic is dulled by uneven performances, unconvincing chemistry and an uninspiring script. Summering ends up a movie that’s easier to appreciate for what it’s trying to do than love for...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Riotsville, U.S.A.’: Sundance Review

Sierra Pettengill’s impressive archival doc traces the recent history of America’s militarised response to unrest. Dir: Sierra Pettengill. US. 2022. 91 mins. In the mid-1960s, American cities experienced a wave of unrest, prompting the federal government to seek answers for what was causing such violent uprisings. The incisive documentary Riotsville, U.S.A. soberly catalogues what happened next, drawing from archival footage shot either for broadcast television or by the US government to illustrate how systemic racism and increasing police militarisation contributed to a growing inequality within the country. Although Sierra Pettengill’s film will perhaps be most notable for its inclusion of startling scenes from Riotsvilles, model towns built by the US Army to train for actual riots, there’s much here to consider about the American worship of law enforcement and demonisation of dissent.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Aftershock’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

A pregnant Black woman walks into a hospital prepared to give birth. She is excited and, maybe, a bit nervous. The doctors on call successfully deliver her baby. She leaves the maternity ward with her new child. A few weeks later, she dies. A pregnant Black woman walks into a hospital prepared to give birth. She is thrilled, glowing and a bit nervous. Her previous doctor’s appointments didn’t leave her confident about the kind of care she would receive. Bad feelings persist, but she tries to shake them off. The doctors on call deliver her baby. Hours later, the woman dies. A...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘God’s Country’: Sundance Review

Thandiwe Newton is superb in this adaptation of James Lee Burke short story Winter Light. Dir. Julian Higgins. US. 2022. 102 mins. God’s Country is derived from a short story by James Lee Burke called ’Winter Light’ about an ageing professor in Montana who is raging against the dying of it. There’s something about the stone-cold audacity of Julian Higgins and co-writer Shaye Ogbonna who, for their feature debut, take Burke’s modern-day contemplation of frontier masculinity and re-cast it with a female, Black, lead: God’s Country is overloaded, but what a challenge they set for themselves with Thandiwe Newton in the driving seat.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Tantura’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Breaking the silence over a little known and highly debated incident marking the creation of Israel, Alon Schwarz’ eye-opening documentary Tantura revisits events that took place in the coastal Palestinian village during the spring of 1948, when soldiers from the IDF allegedly killed several hundred innocent civilians as they drove them from their homes at the height of the Arab-Israeli War. The killings, whose veracity has been disputed, were first exposed by historian Teddy Katz for a master’s thesis he submitted to Haifa University in 1998, with hundreds of hours of recorded interviews providing background evidence. But as Scharwz’s film reveals,...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Fire of Love Review – Sundance 2022

Japan: it’s the home of countless natural wonders and a burgeoning Mecca of cultural exports. It is also home to some of the most notable volcanoes on Earth. One of it’s most famous volcanoes, Mount Mihara, an active volcano off the coast of Honshu Japan, might be best known for a string of death by volcano suicide attempts in the 1920s and 30s, and later on as the prison cell for silver screen monster legend, Godzilla. About 1,000km to the west of Mount Mihara lies another volcano of note. It is known as Mt. Unzen, a towering stratovolcano whose violent eruption in the year of 1991 took the lives of Katia and Maurice Kraftt, vulcanology’s rock star power-couple and subjects of this documentary, Fire of Love.
MOVIES
moveablefest.com

Sundance 2022 Review: Ricky D’Ambrose’s “The Cathedral” Carefully Constructs a Lasting Impression

Well before Jesse begins to take photography classes in “The Cathedral,” you’re aware of what he sees. In Ricky D’Ambrose’s splendid third feature, you’re given glimpses of the young man from birth in 1986, noted with the clever appearance of one of those formerly ubiquitous commemorative coin ads that ran on afternoon cable, to his teenage years in the early 2000s, often without any meaningful expression (played by Robert Levey II and William Bednar-Carter at ages 12 and 17, respectively). However, that doesn’t mean you don’t feel what’s stirring inside him as your eye is directed within carefully crafted frames from his point of view, from half-eaten sandwiches lying next to a coloring book or which family members gravitate towards where at a gathering. Conversations that he wouldn’t be privy to aren’t necessarily obscured visually, but denuded of context as it would for a child and as fixed shots that invite you to look deeper into the background as any given scene unfolds, the feeling that you’re flipping through a family album sitting next to someone who lived through it as well, but perhaps with a different perspective comes across acutely.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Screendaily

‘Last Flight Home’: Sundance Review

Two-time Sundance winner Ondi Timoner takes an unflinching look at her father’s decision to end his life. Anyone with an elderly parent faces tough choices on what to do for the best. Ondi Timoner’s deeply personal, immensely moving Last Flight Home strikes an instant chord as she documents her ailing father’s desire to end his life. A loving portrait of her father and the family who supports him takes a real emotional hold and seems guaranteed to provoke discussions on what constitutes a good death and who gets to decide.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Living Review – Sundance 2022

In Akira Kurosawa’s 1982 autobiography (Something Like an Autobiography) his film Ikiru only gets a passing mention in a chapter dealing with the filming of his cinematic masterpiece, Rashomon. Ikiru, which roughly translates as “To Live”, is one of the director’s most loved masterpieces. Roger Ebert himself claimed that he loved the film so much that he would revisit it every five years; each time, becoming more and more empathetic to the plight of Ikiru’s male protagonist (originally played by Takashi Shimura). However, as good as this 1952 classic may be, it is also a film that is more beloved by extreme cinephiles and graduate level film professors than anyone else. After all, who wants to sit through a two hour plus tale dealing with existential musings on the nature of morality and human decency?
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Territory’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Focusing on what the filmmakers call “an island of rainforest surrounded by farms,” The Territory is a striking first feature for cinematographer Alex Pritz, as well as a notable collaborative work. Its producers include Darren Aronofsky, and its subjects, the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people of Brazil, helped make the film. The documentary’s title refers to a 7,000-square-mile region in the Brazilian state of Rondônia, sovereign land of the Uru-eu-wau-wau and other Indigenous groups. With a profound connection to the land, animals and rivers, they’ve lived there for generations, but it wasn’t until 1981 that their first contact with the outside world occurred....
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy