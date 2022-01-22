Shudder Acquires Rights to Sundance Film Selection Speak No Evil

“Making the shift to an online-only experience was a difficult decision, but it was the right one for the full community,” said new Sundance Executive Director Joana Vicente at the top of today’s opening press conference of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. While the contours of last year’s largely-virtual (excepting the Satellite Screen events around the country) event were visible last June and then explicitly stated in early December, 2020, this year’s necessary hard-pivot to a largely virtual edition (again, with the Satellite Screens) happened late, in early January, 2022. So, when, as the various programmers all announced themselves by describing their appearances for the visually impaired, Jackson made sure to note the bags under her eyes. “We spent a year designing a beautiful hybrid festival, and then we needed to pivot away for safety to this fully online iteration, with our satellite screens across the US,” she said. “So it’s still a wonderfully designed convergence, all in service of a festival. And the festival is a celebration. We are celebrating having made another trip around the sun together, and then coming back together to make meaning.”

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO