Colton Cafe' is something special

The long-time eatery in Colton offers more than just food, but provides a place for fun, family and more

When Nora Nofziger, owner of the Historic Colton Café, goes to work early in the morning, she looks out the front window, sees the garden box and smiles.

A "secret gardener" fills the planter with not just seasonal flowers, but decorates it for the holidays. At Christmas there were snowmen peeking through the window and brightly colored poinsettias to enjoy. Last week, Valentine's Day was the theme brought to the window box. It includes a valentine teddy bear, sparkly hearts and flowers. Nofziger and her customers enjoy discovering the different, fun and festive decorations that appear outside the window.

The Historic Colton Café has been part of the small town of Colton since the 1950s. It had been closed in 2015 due to a kitchen fire and in 2021 Nora and her husband Mark remodeled the café, but kept it as close to the original diner look as possible.

They are featuring the history of the area with a map of old Colton painted on the wall and are adding pictures of the old-time buildings and homes from the original Colton settlement.

The Nofzigers are known for their kindness to the community. Last week, Nora posted to their social media page: "Free chicken noodle soup for anyone feeling under the weather. Give me a call and I can run it out to your car."

The café is now open for a kid's play date on Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. They host the Colton History Committee meeting as well as other community events. Nofziger would like to offer a caregiver's hour in the future.

"I would like to give them a place they can get together and support each other," she said.

Community members are appreciative of what the café offers, especially the good food and service (read the reviews). The Nofzigers have been given other gifts for the café. Josh Keirsey made a wooden art sign for the couple, Dennis Ettestad brought in two old window frames he had turned into art, one has antique kitchen utensils, the other is filled with old model cars and "Pops" donated a two-man crosscut saw to hang on the wall.

"I love my job," Nofziger said. "And I love the people we serve each day. It is like having friends and family here. And the extras like the surprises from our 'secret window garden decorator' just make it all the more special."

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.