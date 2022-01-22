College Life

A look at how Canby and Molalla-area students are excelling at colleges in the local area and nationally

Christensen earns college honors

Canby's Jennifer Christensen has been named to the Southern New Hampshire Fall 2021 president's list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.

Wright tabbed by SNHU

Dovina Wright of Molalla has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Fall 2021 dean's list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.50 to 3.69 are named to the dean's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.

Canby man makes dean's list

Caleb Chupp of Canby was named to the Fall 2021 dean's list at Eastern Mennonite University.

The dean's list, compiled at the end of each semester, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no W, I, or F grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.

Aultom makes Bellarmine dean's list

Bellarmine University has named Beavercreek resident Hadlea Aultom to the dean's list for the Fall 2021 semester.

Aultom is a post-baccalaureate nursing major.

Bellarmine's dean's list recognizes students who receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

