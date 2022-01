Let’s be blunt: Being in a bear market sucks profoundly as a crypto trader. Most strategies that work when everything is green lead to losses. Growing the value of a portfolio takes twice as much work for half as much progress. The uncertainty over how long the market will remain down is exhausting. During these times, making use of every available tool that can enhance traders’ decision-making is key to success.

