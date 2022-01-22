ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘We are weakening democracy’: fears over lack of lessons in how government works

By Hannah Fearn
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416fnr_0dsm24bQ00
Students at Mossbourne Academy in Hackney learn how to spot disinformation and also how they can bring about change in society themselves.

“She’s just a middle-aged woman, what would she know about it?” In a small classroom on a dark winter afternoon in east London, a group of students are talking about deciphering the meaning behind a tweet. The group is discussing how language and information are used online for political influence, particularly by anti-vaccination campaigners in the middle of a pandemic. Today they are unpicking social media posts by the mother of a child with autism, who is falsely linking that condition with the MMR vaccine.

But these teenagers see through it. “She’s not a doctor,” one said. “She’s trying to say she knows something, but she doesn’t.”

These year 12 students at Hackney’s Mossbourne Academy are discussing how to interrogate information online and be sure that you can trust what you read. It is part of a lesson in political literacy, taught by the social enterprise Shout Out UK, which aims to make sure children leave school knowing how democracy works and how they can help to bring about change. Students have learned about the first-past-the-post voting system, discussed the role of the House of Lords, and are now debating the media and conspiracy theories and how they affect politics and society.

Mossbourne, in Hackney Downs, introduced the lessons after seeing the effect of the Brexit referendum result on students. “That day there was a sadness; an atmosphere existed in the school,” said Nick Redgrove, the school’s higher education support officer. “Rather than there being a direct interest in politics, [the pupils] wanted to know why. Since then we have done a lot more in terms of engaging them in current affairs.” The presidency of Donald Trump, the troubled leadership of Boris Johnson and movements such as Black Lives Matter and #MeToo have kept pupils interested.

But where Mossbourne Academy has acted, thousands of schools have not. A report from the all-party parliamentary group on political literacy, the University of Sheffield and Shout Out, published in November, found that thousands of pupils are leaving school without receiving any political education at all. A survey of 3,000 teachers working at more than 2,000 English secondaries suggested that one-fifth of schools were teaching no political literacy material at all, in citizenship lessons or even in tutor group sessions or one-off political events.

“That’s pretty shocking when you think about how many students are involved,” said Dr James Weinberg, one of the report’s authors and a lecturer in political behaviour at the University of Sheffield. The study, commissioned by the all-party group 20 years after the introduction of citizenship classes, found political education to be in a dire state.

The pressure on teachers to meet exam grade targets is squeezing out these lessons, Weinberg explains. “Even where schools say they do citizenship education, often it’s just part of PSHE [personal, social, health and economic education]. In most places these subjects were being lumped together as there wasn’t enough time to do them separately.”

Citizenship became part of the national curriculum in 2002 after the Crick report. But the subject has been edged out and neglected in many schools, and academies do not have to follow the national curriculum. The study did not ascertain whether academies were more likely to have dropped political literacy teaching.

Alex Thirkill, of the Beacon school in Banstead, Surrey, an academy, has taught citizenship and managed its teaching across his career. He said he was not surprised by the findings. “There was never a golden age of citizenship education. It was born on life support,” he said. “As pressures on schools for results, and financial pressures, have grown it has become less and less important to schools. If you said to me 50% of schools [weren’t covering political literacy], I would have thought that would be more accurate.”

The study also revealed that many teachers feel ill-equipped to give students the information they need. About 60% of those polled said they felt responsible for developing young people’s political literacy but the majority (79%) did not think their training or professional development had given them the skills to do so. Teachers of humanities were more likely to feel confident in this area than those with a background in Stem subjects. However, 43% of science teachers said they had delivered political literacy teaching at least once in the last year, often in form time or “drop down days”.

There are other problems. “Teachers might dodge this responsibility because they fear difficult conversations and also the comeback,” said Weinberg. “They fear what parents or communities might do if they say the wrong thing to students; the politicisation of education has been salient in recent years.” Individual teachers worry they could be vilified on social media for comments made in class, taken out of context.

This anxiety about ramifications is also a consequence of the Prevent programme, according to Weinberg. He describes the policy of involving teachers in terror prevention as having “heightened teachers’ sensitivity to the discussion of controversial issues in the classroom”.

Inequality is a factor in patchy provision. “The differences between schools serving affluent and less affluent areas was really shocking to me,” said Weinberg. Students at private schools were more likely to receive a detailed grounding in political literacy than those at state schools. But Weinberg’s study found pupils at schools in the most deprived boroughs were much less likely to receive any political education than those in wealthier areas.

Simon Fell, the Conservative MP for Barrow in Furness and a member of the parliamentary group that commissioned the report, said the findings demonstrated the urgency of “trying to get young people engaged in politics and showing that politics matters to them”, and he said he believed the government should find ways to do that. Fell said this should not mean extra demands being dumped on teachers, but that the teacher training curriculum should be rewritten. “It’s on the Department for Education to be looking at this … to be funding the training of teachers so they are properly qualified to do this.”

But meanwhile, how to get this work embedded into an already very busy curriculum? At St Birinus school, a boys’ comprehensive in Didcot, Oxfordshire, one member of staff coordinates all work on politics, from visits from MPs and holding shadow elections to, recently, a mock Cop climate conference. The deputy headteacher, Briony Bowers, said it had been easier for the school to manage this work when one teacher took the responsibility to pass on the curriculum and train the staff in how to deliver it, so “it’s not about individual teachers needing to feel like they have got that knowledge”.

But Bowers said that did not remove the main barriers to giving pupils a good political education: time and money. “There is this tendency to think schools can do everything, and we don’t have the capacity.”

Matteo Bergamini, the founder of Shout Out UK, said the consequences of not prioritising this type of education were showing. He pointed to statistics from the 2019 general election. “Only 47% of 18- to 24-year‑olds turned out to vote. In 2018, just 2% of children in the UK were found to have the skills to establish whether a piece of online information is fake.

“This is why political literacy matters. If we don’t equip young people with the tools to understand the world around them – and how to change it – then we’re not just disenfranchising them, we are delegitimising our democratic process. Not providing those tools weakens our democracy.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Government rejects call to cut isolation to five days as weekly Covid cases reach one million

Boris Johnson’s government has rejected calls to cut the Covid self-isolation period for people in England from seven to five days despite warnings of mass labour shortages.Business leaders have warned that staff absences could soon wreak havoc for the economy, as the latest figures show more than one million people in the UK have tested for the virus over the past week.But vaccines minister Maggie Throup said on Tuesday the government would not reduce the isolation time and insisted that plan B measures were “working” to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.“We’ve recently reduced it from 10 days...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Private Schools#Uk#Mmr#Mossbourne Academy#The House Of Lords#Black Lives Matter
The Independent

Call for Scottish Government to pause on gender recognition reforms

A leading human rights group in the UK has said plans to change the law on gender recognition in Scotland require “further consideration”.Scottish Government ministers have voiced proposals to reform the Gender Recognition Act to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender, with a bill expected at Holyrood this year.But the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Wednesday that “further consideration is needed before any change to the law should be made”.A spokesperson for the body said “everyone’s concerns should be discussed and addressed carefully, openly and with respect, to avoid further damage and...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK Foreign Office video on protocol criticised as ‘Trumpian propaganda’

A video by the UK Foreign Office criticising the Northern Ireland Protocol has been condemned as “Trumpian propaganda” in the Irish parliament.Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond raised concerns in the Dail on Wednesday that the “absolutely ridiculous video” had originated from an institution of the state, and said it would damage trust with the UK.He said the UK Government was “absolutely trashing” the post-Brexit agreement which “they themselves agreed just over a year ago”.The video, posted by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) at around 2pm on Wednesday, said the protocol was putting the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement at risk...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson accuses EU of ‘insane and pettifogging’ approach to NI Protocol

Boris Johnson has risked heightening tensions with the EU after accusing Brussels of implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol in an “insane” and petty way.The Prime Minister told MPs he never thought when negotiating the agreement that scores of businesses would stop supplying Northern Ireland.He adopted a noticeably more abrasive tone than Foreign Secretary Liz Truss who told MPs earlier this week “there is a deal to be done” to resolve the deadlock over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.It...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Governments will always try to influence one another – we mustn’t let ‘China fear’ take hold in the UK

Could the next James Bond be a Chinese woman? Many will be outraged by the prospect. “How on earth can the next Bond be a woman?” I hear the 007 purists say. What is even more outrageous is how last week’s confirmation by MI5, the UK’s spy agency, could be used by those seeking to inflame the China debate in the UK.I was as surprised as anyone to receive a Security Service Interference Alert about Christine Lee (a UK-based law firm owner) to my parliament inbox. It was like something straight out of a spy thriller. This matter was debated...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Department for Education
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

As the tide of populism recedes, is it taking our civil liberties with it?

Perhaps the only thing surprising about “Operation Red Meat”, Boris Johnson’s recent attempt to deflect attention from the ongoing partygate scandal, is that it flopped. The flurry of policy announcements made in mid-January – from putting the military in charge of dealing with Channel crossings by small boats to threatening the BBC’s licence fee – display the rightwing populist instinct that has been central to Johnson’s leadership of the Conservative party.
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray news – live: Legal checks delay Partygate report as Rees-Mogg insists PM will survive scandal

MPs and the British public will have to wait at least another day to hear from Boris Johnson about the findings of Sue Gray’s Partygate report, after it was revealed that legal checks delayed its publication.Officials in Westminster are now said to be fearful the document may not become public until Monday due to a process of “legal scrubbing” currently taking place. This ensures that the final report does not unfairly identify junior staff or cut across the separate investigation by Metropolitan Police.Ms Gray, the senior civil servant who is leading the Cabinet Office investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching parties...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government defends housing record amid war of words with Sinn Fein

The Irish Government has insisted that its flagship plan to solve the country’s housing crisis is “beginning to work”.It comes amid a war of words between the Taoiseach and Sinn Fein after Micheal Martin hit out at accusations that he and his Government were “out of touch”.In a press conference on Wednesday evening, senior ministers said that new figures – outlined in a just-published Government report – showed that progress was being made in tackling the Irish housing crisis.The Government said that the latest data indicated that it will likely meet or exceed targets for new homes in 2022.According...
WORLD
The Independent

Foreign Office mandarin ‘not aware’ of any PM involvement in Nowzad evacuation

The Foreign Office’s top civil servant has said he was not aware of support from Boris Johnson for the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan after leaked emails suggested the Prime Minister had “authorised” their rescue.Mr Johnson has been accused of lying by Labour over how animals looked after by the charity Nowzad had made their way to the UK during the evacuation of Kabul last year.In leaked emails to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, one Foreign Office official told colleagues working on the evacuation on August 25 that “the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated”,...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Labour’s Bridget Phillipson: ‘Life should not come down to luck’

When we meet in the chill of Westminster Hall, Bridget Phillipson is fresh from a morning round of media interviews about Sue Gray’s much anticipated report and “partygate”. A rowdy session of prime minister’s questions has just finished and the latest government scandal involving the emergency evacuation of animals from Afghanistan is starting to take off.
POLITICS
The Independent

Zac Goldsmith accused of ‘lie’ to Lords over denial that Boris Johnson authorised Afghan dog rescue

Zac Goldsmith has been accused of lying to parliament in denying Boris Johnson authorised the rescue of cats and dogs from Afghanistan – after damning emails emerged.The Foreign Office minister is in the spotlight after telling the House of Lords the prime minister was “entirely accurate” to deny he was behind the evacuation of animals from Pen Farthing’s charity.Yet emails, sent from Lord Goldsmith’s office to the Foreign Office team overseeing the Kabul pull-out, have now appeared to undermine his claim, made on 7 December.In one, an official stated the charity Nowzad has “received a lot of publicity”, before...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

132K+
Followers
48K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy