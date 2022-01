Jonathan Dash is founder of Dash Investments. As CIO, he is responsible for the firm’s Investment Management and Asset Allocation decisions. Most people, including many economic experts, were caught off guard by the recent surge in inflation. That’s not surprising since most people alive today have never really experienced high, sustained inflation. You could say that everyone from investors to the Federal Reserve Board had become complacent over it. But, thus far, the shock of rising prices has been felt far and wide, and it can be especially troubling over the long-term as it begins to erode your future purchasing power. Neglecting to account for an inflationary resurgence in your long-term planning could be devastating to your finances.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO