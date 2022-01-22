ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK lawmaker says he will meet police over government 'blackmail' accusations

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A British Conservative lawmaker said he would meet police to discuss his accusations that Boris Johnson’s government had attempted to “blackmail” parliamentarians who were suspected of trying to force the prime minister from office.

William Wragg, chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee and a member of Johnson’s ruling party, said on Thursday some Conservatives had faced intimidation and blackmail from government representatives because of their desire to topple Johnson.

“I stand by what I have said. No amount of gaslighting will change that,” he told the Daily Telegraph newspaper. “The offer of Number 10 to investigate is kind but I shall leave it to the experts. I am meeting the police early next week.”

In response to Wragg’s allegations Johnson told broadcasters on Thursday that he had neither seen nor heard any evidence to support Wragg’s claims. His office has said it would look at any such evidence “very carefully”.

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Saturday it could not comment on any specific planned meetings.

“As with any such allegations, should a criminal offence be reported to the Met, it would be considered,” a spokesman said.

Johnson, who in 2019 won his party’s biggest majority in more than 30 years, is fighting to shore up his authority after a series of revelations about parties in his Downing Street residence during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The “partygate” scandals, which followed criticism of the government’s handling of a corruption row and other mis-steps, have dominated British politics for over a month, and drained public support from both Johnson personally and his party.

Johnson, who has repeatedly apologised for the parties and said he was unaware of many of them, has admitted he attended what he said he thought was a work event on May 20 last year, when social mixing was largely banned. Invitations had asked staff to “bring their own booze” to the event.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is expected to deliver a report into the parties next week, with many Conservative lawmakers saying they would await her findings before deciding whether they would take action to topple Johnson. (Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Frances Kerry)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

PM accused of lying over animal charity Nowzad’s Afghan rescue as emails surface

Boris Johnson has been accused of lying about the hand he played in the evacuation of an animal welfare charity from Afghanistan after emails surfaced suggesting he “authorised” UK assistance.The Prime Minister has previously denied that he intervened to bring Nowzad staff and animals to Britain during the Allied withdrawal in August, which was taking place amid a Taliban takeover of Kabul.But after a whistleblower leaked email exchanges to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, political rivals have accused the Conservative Party leader of failing to tell the truth.The evidence published on Wednesday shows an official in the private office of...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Call for Scottish Government to pause on gender recognition reforms

A leading human rights group in the UK has said plans to change the law on gender recognition in Scotland require “further consideration”.Scottish Government ministers have voiced proposals to reform the Gender Recognition Act to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender, with a bill expected at Holyrood this year.But the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Wednesday that “further consideration is needed before any change to the law should be made”.A spokesperson for the body said “everyone’s concerns should be discussed and addressed carefully, openly and with respect, to avoid further damage and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Wragg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

UK Foreign Office video on protocol criticised as ‘Trumpian propaganda’

A video by the UK Foreign Office criticising the Northern Ireland Protocol has been condemned as “Trumpian propaganda” in the Irish parliament.Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond raised concerns in the Dail on Wednesday that the “absolutely ridiculous video” had originated from an institution of the state, and said it would damage trust with the UK.He said the UK Government was “absolutely trashing” the post-Brexit agreement which “they themselves agreed just over a year ago”.The video, posted by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) at around 2pm on Wednesday, said the protocol was putting the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement at risk...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson accuses EU of ‘insane and pettifogging’ approach to NI Protocol

Boris Johnson has risked heightening tensions with the EU after accusing Brussels of implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol in an “insane” and petty way.The Prime Minister told MPs he never thought when negotiating the agreement that scores of businesses would stop supplying Northern Ireland.He adopted a noticeably more abrasive tone than Foreign Secretary Liz Truss who told MPs earlier this week “there is a deal to be done” to resolve the deadlock over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.It...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray news – live: Legal checks delay Partygate report as Rees-Mogg insists PM will survive scandal

MPs and the British public will have to wait at least another day to hear from Boris Johnson about the findings of Sue Gray’s Partygate report, after it was revealed that legal checks delayed its publication.Officials in Westminster are now said to be fearful the document may not become public until Monday due to a process of “legal scrubbing” currently taking place. This ensures that the final report does not unfairly identify junior staff or cut across the separate investigation by Metropolitan Police.Ms Gray, the senior civil servant who is leading the Cabinet Office investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching parties...
POLITICS
Reuters

British minister says claims of lawmaker blackmail unlikely to be true

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday that claims that lawmakers had been intimidated and blackmailed by representatives of the government seemed strange and were unlikely to be true. A senior Conservative lawmaker accused the British government on Thursday of intimidating and attempting to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Blackmail#Uk#British#Conservatives#The Daily Telegraph#Metropolitan Police
The Independent

Defence Secretary hits back after PM accused of lying over Afghan animal rescue

The Defence Secretary has doubled down in his defence of Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister was accused of lying about his part in the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan Labour said new evidence shared with MPs showed Mr Johnson failed to tell the truth over how animals linked to the charity Nowzad had made their way to the UK during the Allied withdrawal from Kabul in the summer.Leaked emails have surfaced in which Foreign Office officials suggest the Prime Minister “authorised” their rescue, despite Mr Johnson previously saying it was “complete nonsense” that he had intervened.Ben Wallace, in his...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Johnson waits to face MPs after Gray report into No 10 parties delayed

Boris Johnson could still face MPs over a highly anticipated report into parties in No 10 before the week is out, a Cabinet minister has suggested, as No 10 braced for the results of the investigation which could determine the Prime Minister’s future.A report by senior official Sue Gray was expected to be handed to Downing Street on Wednesday but reports suggested the final document was still being pored over overnight.Tory MPs have held off until the publication of the report to pass judgment on their leader over multiple alleged parties across No 10 and Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions.It is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: We must now turn to the most damning allegation Boris Johnson has faced in at least half an hour

A third consecutive session of Prime Minister’s Questions in which the prime minister will not answer any questions because he still needs a civil servant to tell him whether or not he attended a party in his own garden (when he’s already admitted that he had) is stretching the format just a little bit.There are only so many times you can ask someone who should have resigned a very long time ago whether or not they’re going to resign and have them tell you they’re not. But what choice do you have but to keep trying?It was the same...
U.K.
BBC

MP blackmail claims: Tory William Wragg to meet police

A Conservative backbencher who accused Downing Street of trying to "blackmail" MPs seeking to oust Boris Johnson is to meet police to discuss his allegations. William Wragg said he will be speaking to a Met Police detective in the House of Commons early next week, after requesting a meeting with the force.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Statement on partygate report delayed at least a day as finalisation process drags on

A statement to MPs by Boris Johnson on the Sue Gray “partygate” report has been delayed at least until Thursday, as the House of Commons reached the end of today’s sitting without any sign of the hotly-anticipated document.The report, looking into allegations of lockdown breaches at as many as 15 events in Downing Street and Whitehall departments, had not been passed to No 10 by the time the Commons adjourned.There is still a possibility that the report could be published this evening ahead of a debate tomorrow.But expectations in Westminster were that the political world will have to wait at...
POLITICS
The Independent

Prime Minister under pressure to explain role in Afghan animal airlift

Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to explain his role in the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan amid reports he did influence their removal from Kabul – despite his denials.No 10 has repeatedly said Mr Johnson had no involvement in pushing for help for the charity Nowzad, after accusations that officials’ time was taken up supporting the charity rather than people who could have been brought to the UK.Leaked emails surfaced on Wednesday in which Foreign Office officials suggest the Prime Minister “authorised” their rescue, despite Mr Johnson previously saying it was “complete nonsense” that he had intervened.And Sky...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: UK government ‘paralysed’ as PM ‘playing catch-up’ with allies ahead of Putin call

Boris Johnson is “playing catch-up with other world leaders” seeking to defuse the crisis at the Russia-Ukraine border, Labour has claimed, labelling the UK government domestically “paralysed by a mess of its own making” over the Partygate scandal engulfing No 10.Nevertheless, the embattled prime minister hopes to “ramp up deterrence to avoid bloodshed” between Moscow and Ukraine with a visit to the region next week, and according to Downing Street will “reiterate the need for Russia to step back and engage diplomatically” in a phone call to president Vladimir Putin.With US sources claiming Russia has amassed blood supplies –...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government defends housing record amid war of words with Sinn Fein

The Irish Government has insisted that its flagship plan to solve the country’s housing crisis is “beginning to work”.It comes amid a war of words between the Taoiseach and Sinn Fein after Micheal Martin hit out at accusations that he and his Government were “out of touch”.In a press conference on Wednesday evening, senior ministers said that new figures – outlined in a just-published Government report – showed that progress was being made in tackling the Irish housing crisis.The Government said that the latest data indicated that it will likely meet or exceed targets for new homes in 2022.According...
WORLD
Reuters

Leave now if you want to go, France's Le Pen tells party members

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose campaign for the April presidential election has been shaken by a series of defections, said on Saturday that if members wanted to leave her party they should do it immediately. Le Pen, leader of the National Rally, is...
POLITICS
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

295K+
Followers
274K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy