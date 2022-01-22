Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russia reported on Saturday a new record number of COVID-19 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads across the country, the government coronavirus task force said.

Daily new cases jumped to 57,212, from the previous record of 49,513 a day earlier. The task force also reported 681 deaths. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Gareth Jones)