Public Health

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

 7 days ago

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russia reported on Saturday a new record number of COVID-19 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads across the country, the government coronavirus task force said.

Daily new cases jumped to 57,212, from the previous record of 49,513 a day earlier. The task force also reported 681 deaths. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Gareth Jones)

The Independent

Norway's PM says Russia build-up is `a sign of weakness'

Norway’s prime minister, whose country borders Russia and is a founding member of NATO, said Wednesday he believes it’s “a sign of weakness” that President Vladimir Putin has to express Moscow’s political views by an “extraordinary” military buildup.Jonas Gahr Støre said in an interview with The Associated Press that he calls it a sign of weakness because it’s at the negotiating table where issues that matter to people should be discussed, not by “that kind of military demonstration,” and by pursuing Russia’s interests where “the weapons will speak.”He said he thinks Putin’s demand now for guarantees — including that...
POLITICS
CBS News

Russia accuses American teacher of being "large scale" drug smuggler almost half a year after detaining him

Moscow — Russian authorities have, for the first time, shared details of a criminal case against an American man who's been jailed since his detention in Moscow last summer. Russia's Interior Ministry said on Thursday that Marc Fogel, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in August 2021, was accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana into the country in his luggage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Ukrainian reservists gear up in case of conflict with Russia

KYIV, Jan 29 (Reuters) - From Monday to Friday, Mykhaylo is a lawyer, Alexander is an IT programmer and Konstantin freelances in online advertising. On Saturday, the three came together in an abandoned construction site on the outskirts of Kyiv to train as Ukrainian army reservists, ready to be called up in the event of any war breaking out with neighbouring Russia.
MILITARY
Reuters

China reports 36 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A total of 36 new COVID-19 infected were detected among Olympic Games-related personnel on Jan 28, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said on Saturday. Nineteen were either athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Friday.
SPORTS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: UK government ‘paralysed’ as PM ‘playing catch-up’ with allies ahead of Putin call

Boris Johnson is “playing catch-up with other world leaders” seeking to defuse the crisis at the Russia-Ukraine border, Labour has claimed, labelling the UK government domestically “paralysed by a mess of its own making” over the Partygate scandal engulfing No 10.Nevertheless, the embattled prime minister hopes to “ramp up deterrence to avoid bloodshed” between Moscow and Ukraine with a visit to the region next week, and according to Downing Street will “reiterate the need for Russia to step back and engage diplomatically” in a phone call to president Vladimir Putin.With US sources claiming Russia has amassed blood supplies –...
POLITICS
Reuters

Austria to begin easing coronavirus restrictions on Feb. 5

ZURICH, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Austria will begin easing COVID-19 related restrictions next week, Chancellor Karl Nehammer told a news conference on Saturday, as the Omicron variant leads to reduced hospitalisations despite high infection numbers. From Feb. 5, Austria will extend the opening hours of restaurants and shops until midnight,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Hungary's daily COVID cases could reach 30,000 -minister

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s daily tally of new COVID-19 cases could reach 30,000 in the next one to two weeks, up from about 20,000 this week, a government minister said on Saturday. Miklos Kasler, minister for human resources, blamed the Omicron variant for the rise. In a Facebook video,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Austria to further ease COVID restrictions

ZURICH, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Austria will begin easing COVID-19 related restrictions next week, Chancellor Karl Nehammer told a news conference on Saturday, allowing shops and restaurants to remain open longer and easing restriction on the unvaccinated. The moves come as the Omicron variant leads to reduced hospitalisations despite high...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Ukrainian mom buys powerful hunting rifle, vows to ‘fight for Kiev’

A Ukrainian mother-of-three has armed herself with a powerful hunting rifle, vowing to “fight for Kiev” amid fears of a Russian invasion. “As a mother I do not want my children to inherit Ukraine’s problems, or have these threats passed on to them. It is better that I deal with this now,” Mariana Zhaglo, 52, told the Times of London in her Kiev kitchen, where she posed with the high-caliber weapon.
POLITICS
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Softens Stance on Ukraine Border Crisis

A top Kremlin official said on Friday that Russia does not “want wars,” hinting that the country is softening its stance on Ukraine while thousands of troops remain on the border. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that there will not be a war “if...
POLITICS
The Independent

On the front line: Inside the Ukrainian border city with strong ties to Russia

“It is unthinkable for me and my friends to pick up a gun and start fighting the Russians. We have lived together all our lives and now there are people who are trying to turn us into enemies and start a bloodbath,” declared an angry Kiril Semenov.As the diplomatic options to prevent a new war in Europe appear to fade away, Ukrainians are preparing for what they fear are dark and violent days ahead. Thousands have rushed to join volunteer groups vowing to resist an invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin, one they believe may be imminent.But there are others who...
POLITICS
