Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 03:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. Oceanside areas north of Cape Hatteras. Soundside areas south of Rodanthe. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Minor ocean overwash possible along portions of NC 12 between Oregon Inlet and Buxton, especially during times of high tide. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/04 AM 6.1 2.4 2.3 4-6 Moderate 29/05 PM 5.3 1.6 2.5 6 None 30/06 AM 5.9 2.2 1.8 4-5 Minor 30/06 PM 3.8 0.1 0.8 2-3 None 31/06 AM 4.6 0.9 0.4 2 None 31/07 PM 3.5 -0.2 0.4 2 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/05 AM 1.9 1.3 1.3 2 None 29/06 PM 2.1 1.5 1.6 2 None 30/06 AM 2.3 1.7 1.7 2 None 30/07 PM 1.7 1.1 1.2 1-2 None 31/07 AM 1.7 1.1 1.0 1 None 31/07 PM 1.3 0.7 0.8 1 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/05 AM 2.0 0.8 1.1 3 None 29/04 PM 3.0 1.8 2.5 3-4 Minor 30/05 AM 2.6 1.4 1.7 2-3 Minor 30/03 PM 1.4 0.2 1.2 1 None 31/07 AM 1.6 0.4 0.6 1 None 31/07 PM 1.3 0.1 0.6 1-2 None

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO