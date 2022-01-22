ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Total' to deprive junta of funds: CEO assures Human Rights Watch

Cover picture for the articlePARIS, France - TotalEnergies, a French energy behemoth, has asked the US and French governments to approve targeted sanctions against Myanmar's oil and gas...

AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Pegasus hack reported on iPhones of Human Rights Watch official

An earlier version misstated the number of times Pegasus spyware targeted Lama Fakih's iPhones. It was five. This version has been corrected. Human Rights Watch official Lama Fakih was at a meeting in Beirut, where she lives and works, when a strange message appeared on her iPhone on Nov. 24: “ALERT,” it said. “State-sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Human Rights Watch#Myanmar#Paris#French#Mayanmar
Bowing to international sanctions, Chevron, Total to depart Myanmar

PARIS, France: Two of the largest energy companies have announced that they are leaving Myanmar, citing human rights abuses and deteriorating rule of law since the February military coup. Total Energy and Chevron, two of the world's largest energy companies, have come under increasing pressure over their roles in running...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Chevron, Total to exit Myanmar over human rights abuses

Total Energies and Chevron, two of the world's largest energy companies, said Friday they were exiting Myanmar, citing rampant human rights abuses and deteriorating rule of law since the country's military overthrew the elected government in February. The announcement came just a day after the French company called for international...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Variety found at Human Rights Watch Film Festival

The Museum of Photographic Arts is hosting its 12th annual virtual Human Rights Watch Film Festival from Feb. 2-8, featuring critically acclaimed films with topics including reproductive rights, the lives of foster youth, indigenous rights, poverty, inequality, and immigration reform issues. The festival serves to empower, educate and mobilize audiences throughout the country.
MOVIES
Energy Industry
