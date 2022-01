The HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast is being launched as the latest flavor of the alcoholic soda line that is targeted towards avid fans of the soda flavor to enjoy when seeking out a libation. The drink features the recognizable flavor of MTW DEW Baja Blast, but with a 5% ABV to make it suited for adult consumers only to pick up. Featuring a zero-sugar recipe, the drink will come in tall cans, and will be right at home within the existing lineup of hard drinks created in partnership between PepsiCo and the Boston Beer Company.

DRINKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO