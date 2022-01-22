ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Australia delivers water, telecommunications aid to Tonga

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3Quq_0dslvsmu00
1 of 3

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Three flights from Australia carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment landed in Tonga on Saturday, as the Pacific nation grapples with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Planes from other nations, including New Zealand and Japan, have also brought sorely needed aid to the Tongan people, said Zed Seselja, Australian minister for international development and the Pacific.

The first such aid arrived Thursday, after the main airport runway was cleared of ash spewed when the nearby Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted a week ago. The explosion also set off a Pacific-wide tsunami that smashed boats in New Zealand and caused an oil spill as far as Peru.

“Obviously it’s a very, very difficult time for the people of Tonga. The feedback on the ground again I got today is many people displaced,” Seselja told reporters in Canberra.

Cleanup efforts were going smoothly, with the Tongan government and military officials working together, he said.

Ships from the U.S. and Britain were on their way, he said. Also deployed was the HMAS Adelaide, an Australian navy ship, with helicopters on board as well as engineers and a 40-bed hospital. The ship can generate electricity and purify water.

A lack of clean water was a priority because supplies have been disrupted by layers of volcanic ash and salt water. Red Cross teams on the ground reported widespread stagnant pools of salt water that were dumped by the tsunami, polluting the clean drinking water sources of tens of thousands of people, said Katie Greenwood, the Pacific head for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Also Saturday, the Japanese government said a Self-Defense Forces C-130 aircraft arrived in Tonga with three tons of drinking water. That followed a Japanese military flight on Friday. Another plane is scheduled to depart Sunday, carrying equipment for the ash cleanup, the Defense Ministry said.

Seselja said one bit of good news was that casualties have been relatively limited, with three deaths confirmed so far.

Three of Tonga’s smaller islands suffered serious damage from tsunami waves. The majority of Tongans live on the main island of Tongatapu, where about 50 homes were destroyed and coastlines strewn with debris.

U.N. humanitarian officials reported that about 84,000 people — 80% of Tonga’s population — have been impacted by the eruption.

The tsunami severed the single fiber-optic cable that connects Tonga to the rest of the world, leaving many unable to connect with loved ones abroad. Since then, satellite communication have improved and Tonga’s telecoms operator, Digicel, said it had been able to restore international call services to some areas.

Comments / 2

Related
99.9 KTDY

Video Shows Terrifying Moments from Tsunami in Tonga

As much of Louisiana was asleep residents of Tonga, some 6,500 miles away in the Pacific, were undergoing anything but peaceful slumber. An underwater volcanic eruption less than 50 miles north of the island has sent huge walls of water crashing onto the shore and causing residents to flee for their lives.
LOUISIANA STATE
watchers.news

Tsunami waves up to 10 m (33 feet) high hit Ha'apai Islands, Tonga

The Tongan Navy has reported major damage in the Ha’apai Islands after the major eruption at Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano on January 15, 2022. Waves that hit Ha'apai Islands were estimated to be 5 - 10 meters (16 - 33 feet) in height, reaching 500 meters (1 640 feet) inland. Ha'apai is a group of islands, islets, reefs, and shoals in the central part of Tonga. Their combined population is 5 419.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Devastating photos show tsunami raging through villages in Tonga as leaders reveal the damage is 'extreme' after huge undersea volcanic eruption sparked earthquake and sent alerts across the world

A second tsunami has hit the Pacific island of Tonga after a massive undersea volcanic eruption, flooding homes and triggering warnings as far away as Australia, Japan, and the US. The government said no Australians were injured in Tonga, but the eruption has led to a major surf event in...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zed Seselja
BBC

Tonga tsunami: Body of Briton Angela Glover found, says brother

The body of a British woman swept away by the tsunami in Tonga has been found, her brother says. Nick Eleini told broadcasters the family was "devastated" after Angela Glover died trying to rescue her dogs. It is the first known death in the disaster, caused when an underwater volcano...
AUSTRALIA
Outsider.com

First Images of Tonga Covered in Ash After Volcano Eruption

It’s been four days since the biggest volcano eruption in 30 years and rescue workers are getting their first images of the destruction on the tiny island nation of Tonga. The volcano blanketed the archipelago in toxic ash, which has hindered rescue efforts. The New Zealand Defense Force flew over the island today and released the photos to the public.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Incredible moment Tonga volcanic shockwave terrifies beachgoers: Deafening boom fills the air as people watch ash cloud rising from 40 miles away

This is the incredible moment a shockwave from the Tonga volcanic eruption hit shore, terrifying beachgoers, just minutes before a devastating tsunami hit land. In the footage taken from 40 miles away from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano, a huge plume of ash is shown rising over the horizon, filling the sky before a deafening boom is heard.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tongatapu#Volcano#Tsunami Waves#Ap#Tongan#Australian#Red Crescent Societies#Japanese#A Self Defense Forces
iheart.com

Australia Records Deadliest Day Of Pandemic With Surprising Death Toll

Australia reported its deadliest day of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with 80 single-day deaths related to the coronavirus reported on Friday (January 21), ABC News reports. The country's previous record was 78 deaths set three days prior on Tuesday (January 18) and has reported a total of just under 3,000 COVID related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Tonga volcano: New images reveal scale of damage after tsunami

New pictures have emerged from Tonga, revealing the damage wreaked by tsunami waves triggered by an undersea volcano. They show the Pacific islands blanketed in a layer of volcanic ash, while in coastal areas the waves have torn down trees and ripped buildings apart. Saturday's tsunami left at least three...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Diary of a disaster: the week that Tonga went silent

It was the week Tonga disappeared. Riveted by the shocking satellite images of the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano and subsequent tsunami, the eyes of the world turned to the South Pacific island country, home to about 100,000 people, on Saturday. But just as the world was desperate for news from Tonga, it went dark.
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Australia
natureworldnews.com

More Tsunami Threat? Second Massive Eruption Detected in Tonga Volcano

According to a warning from Australia's Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre, a second large eruption was detected at the Hunga Tonga volcano on Monday. After a massive volcanic explosion created a tsunami, New Zealand has deployed a plane to Tonga to survey the damage. In addition to covering the islands...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Tonga eruption equivalent to hundreds of Hiroshimas: NASA

The Tonga volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, NASA scientists have said, as survivors on Monday described how the devastating Pacific blast "messed up our brains". The NASA Earth Observatory said the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed debris as high as 40 kilometres (25 miles) into the atmosphere during the January 15 eruption that triggered huge tsunami waves. "We think the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to somewhere between five to 30 megatons (five to 30 million tonnes) of TNT," NASA scientist Jim Garvin said in a press release. NASA said the eruption was hundreds of times stronger than the US atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, which was estimated to be about 15 kilotons (15,000 tonnes) of TNT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KHON2

Another large underwater quake strikes near Tonga

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A magnitude 6.2 quake has occurred near Tonga. The quake epicenter is roughly 136 miles WNW of Tonga. There is currently no threat of a tsunami to the Hawaiian Islands or areas near Tonga. More information will be provided should circumstances change.
HONOLULU, HI
The Independent

Tonga earthquake: 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Pacific country

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 219km (136.1miles) west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.The earthquake was at a depth of 14.5km.The USGS has issued a green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses, however, there is a low likelihood of damage since there are reportedly no settlements within 100kms (62 miles).Due to disrupted communications, there were no immediate reports of the quake being felt in Tonga or neighbouring Fiji.There has been no tsunami warning issued, according to Radio New Zealand. The Fiji Meteorological Service said that they had not been sent a...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tonga volcano: Royal Navy vessel arrives in country carrying UK aid

UK aid has arrived in Tonga following the volcanic eruption and tsunami which has affected much of the nation.The Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, HMS Spey, which docked on Wednesday, sailed from Tahiti to the country carrying vital supplies.This included 30,000 litres of bottled water, supplies for more than 300 first aid kits, personal protective equipment, basic sanitation and baby products.Minster for the Armed Forces, James Heappey, said: “Responding to humanitarian crises across the globe is a core part our of Armed Forces’ daily business.Crucial aid successfully delivered to #Tonga 🇹🇴🇬🇧@HMS_Spey has delivered critical water and medical supplies to Tonga...
AUSTRALIA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

737K+
Followers
381K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy