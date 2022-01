COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's a question many have been asking in recent weeks: Has omicron finally reached its peak in Ohio?. “Omicron is hitting Ohio in waves," Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Vanderhoff said during a COVID press conference Thursday morning. "Right now, Southeast Ohio, Southern Ohio and the Dayton area are seeing increases in hospitalizations. So, have we reached our omicron peak? Well, it’s a yes and no depending on where you live."

