School district's adverse weather protocol prioritizes staff, student safety

Cancellations and delays are based on needs of Newberg, Dundee residents and commuters.

Over the holidays, Yamhill County and other parts of Oregon were hit with ice storms and snow, making it not only difficult for residents to travel but also dangerous.

In preparation for future instances, the Newberg School District released its protocol for school cancellations or delays due to hazardous weather.

When making the decision to cancel or delay school days, the district said it prioritizes the safety of all staff and students, acknowledging that conditions might be worse in some areas than others. Even if Newberg and Dundee roads are hardly affected, cancellations and delays may still occur if enough teachers commuting from other places cannot travel safely.

The school district will provide information about snow bus routes at newberg.k12.or.us/district/snow-routes.

During snow delays, bus routes and schools start two hours later than average. Elementary schools begin at 10 a.m., while middle and high schools start at 10:45 a.m. On late start Wednesdays, elementary schools start at 11 a.m. and middle and high schools start at 11:45 a.m. Staff arrive at the usual start time and school ends at the regular time.

During school closures, all schools and associated sports and activities shut down for the day. Students and staff stay home, except for priority staff who must go into work unless excused by their immediate supervisor or the superintendent.

Closures or delays will be announced as early as possible and no later than 6 a.m. Schedule changes will be communicated via phone call, text message, email, Newberg Public Schools' social media and website, and FlashAlert.net, which also broadcasts the information on TV and radio stations in Portland areas. Parents can also call the school closure line at 503-554-5001.

The district contacts families using phone numbers and emails on file at school and recommends checking to make sure the information available is current.

