Oregon program provides financial relief to struggling artists

By Megan Stewart
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago

Artist Resilience Program to give away more than $1.5 million, applications due Feb. 10

Oregon has not forgotten about its artists.

Oregon artists of multiple disciplines can apply for the Artist Resilience Program, part two of relief funding provided by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. Part one was the 2020 Artist's Relief Program.

"We recognize that independent and freelance artists are vital to the recovery of our communities," Jerry Tischleder, Oregon Community Foundation's program officer for arts and culture, said. He added that artists bring "hope and inspiration to the world while using their creativity to help process the collective trauma, grief and loss we've all experienced in these unprecedented times."

The current Artist Resilience Program will provide a total of $1.5 million to artists in the state who have lost $1,000 or more in revenue between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, due to cancellations of exhibitions, performances, rehearsals or other stipend-earning opportunities, teaching gigs, book signings or other professional event-related opportunities.

Awards vary between $1,000 to $5,000, with a peer review panel determining the allotment. To ensure that artists all over Oregon receive funding, a geographic distribution model will be used. Applications are due on 5 p.m. Feb. 10. To apply, visit sforce.co/3fvYQJM. Guidelines can be found at bit.ly/3I8FCpK.

"In reaching Oregon's artists, we know we are not only supporting these individuals financially but also enabling them to continue their creative careers and enliven the cultural environments of Oregon," Brian Rogers, executive director of the Oregon Arts Commission, said.

Qualifying disciplines include literature (poetry, fiction, creative non-fiction and play writing), dance and choreography, music (composition and performance), theater and performance arts, visual arts (drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, mixed and new media and crafts), design arts, media arts and folk and traditional arts.

Artists from disadvantaged communities, such as rural communities or communities of color, are encouraged to apply, as well as artists with disabilities.

For more information, email Carrie Kikel at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call her at 503-480-5360.

"In times of crisis, artists help us make sense of our world and stay connected to one another," Martha Richards, executive director of the Miller Foundation, said. "The Miller Foundation stands with Oregon artists in this difficult time because we recognize the critical roles they play in our communities and our lives â€“ they are the foundation of our state's arts ecosystem."

