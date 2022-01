Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic was cleared to return from a knee injury prior to Wednesday’s game against the Kings, just in time to face his former team. Bogdanovic posted 18 points and seven assists in 23 minutes, leading the Hawks to a 121-104 victory over the Kings at State Farm Arena. Bogdanovic went 6 of 11 from the field with three 3-pointers after missing the past five games due to a knee injury.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO