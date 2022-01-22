ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Kiss leads Bryant against Saint Francis (BKN) after 27-point game

Tacoma News Tribune
 7 days ago

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (5-13, 2-5 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (10-8, 6-1 NEC) BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Peter Kiss scored 27 points in Bryant's 79-63 win over the Merrimack Warriors. The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 in home games. Bryant...

www.thenewstribune.com

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College Men’s Basketball Dominant in Fifth Straight Win

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Junior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) put up a season-best 18 points Tuesday night in leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team to their fifth consecutive win. St. Mary’s College (7-5, 6-0 UEC) remained undefeated in United East Conference action with an 84-53 road victory over the host Gallaudet […] The post St. Mary’s College Men’s Basketball Dominant in Fifth Straight Win appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tacoma News Tribune

Telfort leads Northeastern against Charleston (SC) after 20-point game

Northeastern Huskies (6-14, 0-9 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-9, 2-5 CAA) BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Jahmyl Telfort scored 20 points in Northeastern's 67-62 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks. The Cougars are 7-4 on their home court. Charleston (SC) is 4-4 in games decided...
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Sports

Bryant faces Merrimack after Kiss' 25-point game

LINE: Bryant -10.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on the Merrimack Warriors after Peter Kiss scored 25 points in Bryant's 85-68 win over the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers. The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 at home. Bryant has a 2-2 record in one-possession games. The Warriors are 4-4 against...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Tacoma News Tribune

Papas leads Monmouth against Niagara after 22-point outing

Niagara Purple Eagles (8-11, 3-7 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (13-6, 5-3 MAAC) BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Niagara Purple Eagles after George Papas scored 22 points in Monmouth's 72-67 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Hawks are 5-2 on their home court. Monmouth is second in the MAAC with...
NBA
Tacoma News Tribune

Hornets play the Clippers in non-conference play

Los Angeles Clippers (25-26, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (28-22, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Los Angeles meet in non-conference action. The Hornets have gone 14-7 in home games. Charlotte is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 27.2 assists per game...
NBA
Tacoma News Tribune

Texas State hosts conference foe UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (9-11, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (12-6, 3-3 Sun Belt) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -6.5; over/under is 128. BOTTOM LINE: Caleb Asberry and the Texas State Bobcats host David Azore and the UT Arlington Mavericks. The Bobcats have gone 7-1 in home games. Texas...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Tacoma News Tribune

Portland puts road win streak on the line against Chicago

Portland Trail Blazers (21-28, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (30-18, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hits the road against Chicago trying to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Bulls have gone 17-6 in home games. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference with...
NBA
Basketball
Sports
Tacoma News Tribune

Blue bloods showdown: No. 12 Kentucky visits No. 5 Kansas

A look at the weekend action around the Southeastern Conference:. No. 12 Kentucky(16-4) visits fifth-ranked Kansas (17-2) to highlight a Southeastern Conference slate that's mostly comprised of games in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky rebounded from a loss to No. 1 Auburn with an overtime victory over Mississippi State despite playing without injured guard TyTy Washington (left ankle). The Wildcats are led by rebounding machine Oscar Tshiebwe. Kansas's last three games have each been three-point wins, including a 94-91, double-overtime victory over No. 13 Texas Tech Monday night when Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 37 points. Kansas is 9-0 at Allen Fieldhouse. The other marquee matchup comes when Auburn (19-1) hosts Oklahoma (13-7) after eking out a 55-54 win over Missouri in the program's first game as the top-ranked team. The Tigers have won 16 straight. Fourth-ranked Baylor visits an Alabama team that has fallen from the Top 25.
COLLEGE SPORTS

