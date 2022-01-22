ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nile Rodgers says Johnny Marr is like 'a brother' to him.

Cover picture for the articleNile Rodgers says Johnny Marr is like a "brother" to him. The Chic legend, 69, and the former Smiths star, 58, have been close pals for years and the former has admitted he always feels "cool" whenever he's in the same room as the ' This Charming Man' hitmaker....

SFGate

Morrissey Demands Johnny Marr ‘Stop Using My Name as Click-Bait’; Marr Slaps Back With Trump Comparison

Just in case it wasn’t abundantly clear for the last 35 years that the Smiths are never, ever getting back together, a war of words has erupted between the group’s former singer and guitarist, Morrissey and Johnny Marr, respectively — although Morrissey devoted 378 words to his seemingly enraged fusillade, and Marr response was a considerably shorter, slyer 37 words.
mediaite.com

Panic on the Internet: Johnny Marr Hits Back After Morrissey Accuses Him of Using His Name as ‘Clickbait’

Johnny Marr has hit back at his former bandmate Morrissey after The Smiths frontman accused him of using his name as “clickbait.”. In what he described as a “polite and calmly measured” call, Morrissey penned a public letter to Marr requesting that he stop talking about him in interviews as they had not “known each other for 35 years.”
Connecticut Post

Still Ill: Morrissey Really Wants Johnny Marr to Stop Talking About Him

Morrissey told his former Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr to stop mentioning him in interviews and “using my name as clickbait,” in an open letter published on his website. While Morrissey insists the letter, published Tuesday, Jan. 25, isn’t a “rant or a hysterical bombast,” some of his more grandiose tendencies do flourish as he tells off Marr. “We haven’t known each other for 35 years — which is many lifetimes ago,” Moz writes. “When we met you and I were not successful. We both helped each other become what it is we are today. Can you not just leave it at that? Must you persistently, year after year, decade after decade, blame me for everything … from the 2007 Solomon Islands tsunami to the dribble on your grandma’s chin?”
mxdwn.com

Johnny Marr Shares Uplifting New Song And Video “Night And Day”

Johnny Marr of The Smiths has released “Night and Day,” the brand new single from the Fever Dreams Pt 3 EP. This EP is the third installment of his forthcoming double album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, due February 25th via BMG. Along with the single, Marr released a music video to accompany it.
Johnny Marr
Nile Rodgers
Vulture

Morrissey Wants Johnny Marr to Cease and Desist, Bitch

Meat is murder, but murder is also murder, and maybe a crotchety screed is too. Morrissey has written an open letter to his former Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr to tell him to stop mentioning his name in interviews, which he believes is being done solely for “clickbait” purposes. “The fact is: You don’t know me. You know nothing of my life, my intentions, my thoughts, my feelings. Yet you talk as if you were my personal psychiatrist with consistent and uninterrupted access to my instincts,” Morrissey explained on his website. “We haven’t known each other for 35 years, which is many lifetimes ago. When we met, you and I were not successful. We both helped each other become whatever it is we are today. Can you not just leave it at that? Must you persistently, year after year, decade after decade, blame me for everything, from the 2007 Solomon Islands tsunami to the dribble on your grandma’s chin?” Marr has been enjoying the interview circuit of late to promote his new solo album; Moz is perhaps referring to a recent chat Marr did with Britain’s Uncut, in which he admitted that the duo are are no longer “close” due to being “so different.”
lincolnnewsnow.com

Guess what I've just done, mum!': Johnny Marr's Bond theme thrill

Johnny Marr couldn't wait to tell his mum he'd recorded the guitar riff to a Bond theme. The former Smiths rocker provided the guitars on 'No Time To Do' with Billie Eilish on lead vocals and an orchestral arrangement by iconic composer Hans Zimmer, and he was so proud to be involved, he immediately jumped on the phone to tell his mother.
themusicuniverse.com

Jason Isbell, Nile Rodgers among 2022 SXSW Featured Speakers

Jason Isbell, Nile Rodgers and Linda Perry are among the Featured Speakers for the 36th edition of South By Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals. The festival offers the opportunity to connect entertainment, technology, and media. professionals with emerging acts and established artists, all sharing in a career- and life changing...
recordcollectormag.com

Johnny Marr | Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 | Johnny Marr

On Saturday night at Glastonbury, 2019, The Killers played a rocket-fuelled headline set before pulling one last certified blinder from the bag. With no disrespect to the Pet Shop Boys’ cameo, it was the sight of Johnny Marr tearing through This Charming Man (and Mr Brightside) that afforded the occasion ‘event’ status. If the crowd reaction proved how little Marr needs a Smiths reunion these days, it also reiterated Marr’s righteous festival-scale command: an authority birthed in The Smiths, of course, yet latterly developed from a bond built with his audience over his last decade’s solo run.
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
