ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nile Rodgers says Johnny Marr is like 'a brother' to him.

By Celebretainment
lincolnnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNile Rodgers says Johnny Marr is like a "brother" to him. The Chic legend, 69, and the former Smiths star, 58, have been close pals for years and the former has admitted he always feels "cool" whenever he's in the same room as the ' This Charming Man' hitmaker....

www.lincolnnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

Panic on the Internet: Johnny Marr Hits Back After Morrissey Accuses Him of Using His Name as ‘Clickbait’

Johnny Marr has hit back at his former bandmate Morrissey after The Smiths frontman accused him of using his name as “clickbait.”. In what he described as a “polite and calmly measured” call, Morrissey penned a public letter to Marr requesting that he stop talking about him in interviews as they had not “known each other for 35 years.”
MUSIC
SFGate

Morrissey Demands Johnny Marr ‘Stop Using My Name as Click-Bait’; Marr Slaps Back With Trump Comparison

Just in case it wasn’t abundantly clear for the last 35 years that the Smiths are never, ever getting back together, a war of words has erupted between the group’s former singer and guitarist, Morrissey and Johnny Marr, respectively — although Morrissey devoted 378 words to his seemingly enraged fusillade, and Marr response was a considerably shorter, slyer 37 words.
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Still Ill: Morrissey Really Wants Johnny Marr to Stop Talking About Him

Morrissey told his former Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr to stop mentioning him in interviews and “using my name as clickbait,” in an open letter published on his website. While Morrissey insists the letter, published Tuesday, Jan. 25, isn’t a “rant or a hysterical bombast,” some of his more grandiose tendencies do flourish as he tells off Marr. “We haven’t known each other for 35 years — which is many lifetimes ago,” Moz writes. “When we met you and I were not successful. We both helped each other become what it is we are today. Can you not just leave it at that? Must you persistently, year after year, decade after decade, blame me for everything … from the 2007 Solomon Islands tsunami to the dribble on your grandma’s chin?”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Morrissey To Johnny Marr: Keep My Name Out Of Your Mouth

It’s inevitable that when former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr does an interview, he will, at some point, be asked about the Smiths and Morrissey. And Marr has been doing a string of interviews lately, as he is currently promoting a new double album called Fever Dreams Pt 1-4, due out in February (though he has been rolling out segments of the album as standalone EPs, the first of which came out in October). Anyway, the two men have not been on great terms for decades, and though they both play Smiths songs at individual shows, they will probably never, ever, ever reunite. This is all a long way of saying that Morrissey has posted a lengthy open letter directed at Marr asking him to please keep his name out of his mouth during interviews.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Marr
Person
Nile Rodgers
themusicuniverse.com

Jason Isbell, Nile Rodgers among 2022 SXSW Featured Speakers

Jason Isbell, Nile Rodgers and Linda Perry are among the Featured Speakers for the 36th edition of South By Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals. The festival offers the opportunity to connect entertainment, technology, and media. professionals with emerging acts and established artists, all sharing in a career- and life changing...
AUSTIN, TX
lincolnnewsnow.com

Guess what I've just done, mum!': Johnny Marr's Bond theme thrill

Johnny Marr couldn't wait to tell his mum he'd recorded the guitar riff to a Bond theme. The former Smiths rocker provided the guitars on 'No Time To Do' with Billie Eilish on lead vocals and an orchestral arrangement by iconic composer Hans Zimmer, and he was so proud to be involved, he immediately jumped on the phone to tell his mother.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Johnny Marr Responds To Morrissey’s Open Letter

Johnny Marr and Morrissey, the two former leaders of the Smiths, will presumably never make music together again, and they don’t seem to like each other much, but they will forever be intertwined in the public imagination. Morrissey has a problem with this. On his website yesterday, Morrissey posted a long open letter requesting that Marr stop mentioning him in interviews. To reluctantly give credit where it’s due, the open letter is pretty funny: “Must you persistently, year after year, decade after decade, blame me for everything … from the 2007 Solomon Islands tsunami to the dribble on your grandma’s chin ?… You have positioned yourself ever-ready as rent-a-quote whenever the press require an ugly slant on something I half-said during the last glacial period as the Colorado River began to carve out the Grand Canyon. Please stop.” Now, Marr has responded.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Le Freak#South African
NME

Morrissey asks Johnny Marr to stop mentioning him in interviews

Morrissey has issued a statement in which he’s asked his former Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr to stop mentioning him when giving interviews. In a post on his Morrissey Central website, the controversial singer-songwriter wrote: “This is not a rant or an hysterical bombast. It is a polite and calmly measured request: Would you please stop mentioning my name in your interviews?”
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Says Tim McGraw Is Like a ‘Big Brother’ on Set

The “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883” is already becoming a new fan favorite. The series, which premiered just last month in December 2021, gives viewers a look into how the Dutton family came to own their impressive Yellowstone ranch. A huge focal point of the show is Tim McGraw, who plays James Dutton on the show. James is an ancestor of John Dutton, who is the patriarch in “Yellowstone.” In “1883,” McGraw is playing opposite his real-life wife, Faith Hill, who plays matriarch Margaret Dutton on the show. The cast is also full of other impressive names including Sam Elliott and Eric Nelsen.
TV & VIDEOS
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
92.9 NIN

These Are the Longest Prison Bids in Hip-Hop History

It doesn’t take much to get caught up in the mix. When you’re a high-profile artist who comes from a lifestyle of actual street activity or the glamorization of it, you’re even more prone to be a target by the police at all times. And unfortunately, many of rap’s most popular faces and names have done pretty lengthy bids in the can. XXL takes a look at which artists had long prison bids and how their run-ins with the law occurred.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Pamela Anderson

——— “I’ve never seen an episode of Baywatch. I can’t watch myself on television. Believe it or not, neither could Tommy [Lee].”. “I never felt really confident in what I was doing in the past. I don’t regret Baywatch. It was a positive experience for me, and it did me a lot of good. I mean, a lot of good! But, c’mon, what was I supposed to do? Go home and have Baywatch parties and have my friends come over and watch me on television?”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Madonna hints Julia Fox will star in her biopic after Kanye West dinner

Madonna teased that Julia Fox may be the leading lady in her biopic after grabbing dinner with the actress and her new beau, Kanye West. “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up…………………😎🎥🎬,” the Queen of Pop, 63, captioned a series of photos with Fox, 31, West, 44, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown on Instagram Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Stayed in ‘A Star Is Born’ Character for Years: ‘Insanity Is Subjective’

There’s nothing “Shallow” about Lady Gaga’s performances, thanks to her expertly honed method acting techniques. The “House of Gucci” star admitted during Variety‘s Actors on Actors roundtable opposite Jake Gyllenhaal that she often stays in character for months, even years, at a time. “I would actually say playing a character for me is like living one long song, one long song that lasts for months,” Gaga explained. “For ‘A Star Is Born,’ it was years for me.” Yet Gaga was more than ready to shed her “House of Gucci” persona after playing convicted killer Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered the murder of her ex-husband,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy