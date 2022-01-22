Nile Rodgers says Johnny Marr is like 'a brother' to him.

It’s inevitable that when former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr does an interview, he will, at some point, be asked about the Smiths and Morrissey. And Marr has been doing a string of interviews lately, as he is currently promoting a new double album called Fever Dreams Pt 1-4, due out in February (though he has been rolling out segments of the album as standalone EPs, the first of which came out in October). Anyway, the two men have not been on great terms for decades, and though they both play Smiths songs at individual shows, they will probably never, ever, ever reunite. This is all a long way of saying that Morrissey has posted a lengthy open letter directed at Marr asking him to please keep his name out of his mouth during interviews.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO