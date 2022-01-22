ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma vs. Baylor: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe #5 Baylor Bears are 9-3 against the Oklahoma Sooners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Baylor and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. The Bears should still be riding high...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Louisville coaching search: Chris Holtmann, Andy Enfield among top candidates to replace Chris Mack

The last time Louisville hired a full-time basketball coach, it landed a proven commodity in Xavier's Chris Mack -- a coach who had guided the Musketeers through their transition from the Atlantic 10 to the Big East with impressive results. He entered the Louisville job with a 68.9% career winning percentage and a record of postseason success. His Xavier teams advanced past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament four times in his nine seasons there. It seemed like a slam-dunk hire and was graded as such, with CBS Sports' Matt Norlander explaining that Mack was "viewed as an A-level candidate" within the industry.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma College Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Norman, OK
College Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Basketball
CBS Sports

Michigan State vs. Michigan: Prediction, pick, odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

The first meeting between in-state rivals Michigan and Michigan State was scheduled for Jan. 8 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Wolverines. Since then, they have been trending in opposite directions, with Michigan now on its first three-game winning streak of the season and the No. 10 Spartans having dropped two of their last three as they prepare to tangle Saturday on CBS.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bears#Live Stream#Sports#The Oklahoma Sooners#The Kansas Jayhawks#Baylor 96 Feb 21
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball

Comments / 0

Community Policy