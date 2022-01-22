IIHS Says No Automaker Meets New Criteria For Self-Driving Safeguards

The most trusted name in automotive safety testing updates its protocols again to remain at the cutting edge. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is creating a new rating program to evaluate the safeguards that vehicles with partial automation employ. IIHS is the group you may recognize as the one that provides Top Safety Pick awards to vehicles that earn that distinction. IIHS already includes active safety such a automated emergency braking in its evaluations. This new rating system under development will expand that to automated driver-assist systems that combine adaptive cruise control with steering assist. “Partial automation systems may make long drives seem like less of a burden, but there is no evidence that they make driving safer,” says IIHS President David Harkey. “In fact, the opposite may be the case if systems lack adequate safeguards.”

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO