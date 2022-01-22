ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IIHS Says No Automaker Meets New Criteria For Self-Driving Safeguards

By Anton Andres
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

That Top Safety Pick just got tougher to reach. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has long been rolling out tougher tests for automakers to pass. From more demanding side-impact evaluations to putting automatic emergency braking systems to the test, the IIHS usually goes beyond the government standard. This time around,...

automotive-fleet.com

IIHS Creates Safeguard Ratings for Partial Automation

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety announced it is developing a new ratings program that evaluates the safeguards that vehicles with partial automation employ to help drivers stay focused on the road. The safeguards will be rated good, acceptable, marginal or poor. To earn a good rating, systems will need...
CARS
torquenews.com

IIHS Will Add New Vehicle Automation Safety Ratings System

The most trusted name in automotive safety testing updates its protocols again to remain at the cutting edge. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is creating a new rating program to evaluate the safeguards that vehicles with partial automation employ. IIHS is the group you may recognize as the one that provides Top Safety Pick awards to vehicles that earn that distinction. IIHS already includes active safety such a automated emergency braking in its evaluations. This new rating system under development will expand that to automated driver-assist systems that combine adaptive cruise control with steering assist. “Partial automation systems may make long drives seem like less of a burden, but there is no evidence that they make driving safer,” says IIHS President David Harkey. “In fact, the opposite may be the case if systems lack adequate safeguards.”
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iihs#Driving#Consumer Reports#Safeguards#Vehicles
The Car Connection

Hands-free safety? IIHS to assess semi-autonomous driving systems

The IIHS will be the first independent safety agency to test the safety of hands-free driving systems, the insurance-industry funded group announced Thursday. The IIHS said that none of the semi-autonomous systems currently offered by automakers meets the criteria to earn a "Good" rating. The safety group emphasized that there...
CARS
CleanTechnica

IIHS To Create New Rating System For Semi-Autonomous Driving Systems

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is preparing to rate semi-autonomous driving systems like Tesla’s Autopilot, GM’s Super Cruise, and Ford’s Blue Cruise. The new standards are expect to take effect later this year. In an email to CleanTechnica, Joe Young, the head of media relations for...
CARS
CharlotteObserver.com

Tesla’s Musk Makes Bold New Full-Self-Driving Safety Promise

Elon Musk's list of promises is long. His fans see his visionary side there. His detractors, on the other hand, do not hesitate to point out that he almost never holds them. His latest promise will undoubtedly rekindle enthusiasm for autonomous cars after years of dashed expectations. "I would be...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

Manufacturers To Blame For Self-Driving Car Crashes, Says UK Lawmaker

If many automotive experts are to be believed, we’re on the cusp of a self-driving revolution. And that means that as automakers finalize their autonomous-driving technology, lawmakers must write the rules that govern self-driving cars. And that includes deciding who is at fault when one crashes. Since 2018, researchers...
CARS
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Stellantis CEO Says Politicians, Not Automakers Pushing For EVs

Electric cars feel inevitable. Automakers across the board are investing in the technology while making bold promises to transform their entire lineups into EVs. Some even announced deadlines for the transition. However, according to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, the rush to electrification isn't coming from automakers but politicians, which could come with risks.
ECONOMY
Seattle Times

Robot trucks raising self-driving safety stakes

Shipping companies and software developers are experimenting with self-driving trucks as a way to solve a driver shortage worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing fire from safety advocates who call the technology a risk to motorists. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Uber Technologies’ freight division and FedEx are among the operators...
TECHNOLOGY
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk Says Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta Is Crash-Free Now. Is He Right?

In July of 2021, Tesla finally released beta version 9 of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, though its update at the time warned drivers that the software "may do the wrong thing at the worst time." In the meantime, CEO Elon Musk had been tweeting about what the future will bring for FSD, stating that Tesla Vision will soon detect turn signals on other vehicles, hazard lights, police and ambulance lights, as well as hand gestures.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Tree Hugger

Tesla Has 'Assertive' Self-Driving Mode

A few years ago, when self-driving cars seemed to be around the corner (it was promised that they would be common by 2019), we worried about how they would deal with pedestrians in cities. The concern was that if pedestrians knew that the car would always stop for them, then they would just walk in front of them. Robin Hickman of the Bartlett School of Planning noted in an earlier post,
CARS
Motor1.com

Level 3 Automated Driving Tech Has Major Limitations: Report

Last year, Honda shocked the motoring world by beating prominent luxury automakers to market with functional Level 3 autonomous driving technology. It's a complicated subject, because Audi actually had the first system a few years prior but never activated it due to legal concerns about its use. Therein lies the issue – simply having the tech isn't enough. It needs to function in the real world, and that's easier said than done.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

New Vehicle Sales Dip in January as Automakers Struggle

Sales of new vehicles are dropping again in January, according to analysts, when measured against January 2021 as slender inventories act as a brake on deliveries as semiconductor shortages continue to hover over the industry. A joint forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive estimates retail sales of new vehicles...
RETAIL
cbtnews.com

New guidance coming from IIHS for partially automated vehicles

On Thursday, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety issued a release that new safety ratings will be created for partially automated vehicles. The new rating system will evaluate a vehicle’s capacity to ensure drivers remain focused while the car’s tech features are in use. It’s expected that IIHS will premier the ratings this year. Because […]
CARS
Motor1.com

This New Engine Could Save Internal Combustion From The Scrap Heap

At this point, nearly every automaker is working toward a battery-electric future. It’s still years away, but that’s not slowing down automakers from introducing new EVs while slowly ending development for internal combustion engines (ICE). However, ICE might have a future, though it will look different from what we know today. Astron Aerospace has introduced the Omega 1, a revolutionary engine with a wild design.
CARS
Motor1.com

Toughened-Up Toyota Tundra Coming To Fight Ford Raptor: Report

Trucks that can do truly truck things, like gobble up miles of off-road desert as if it's dessert, are quite popular, and automakers are eager to cash in on the trend. The Ford F-150 Raptor helped pave the way for trucks like the Ram 1500 TRX, and it seems Toyota could join the fray as well, if a new report from The Drive is accurate.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Toyota Sequoia Speculatively Rendered Ahead Of January 25 Reveal

Some of us were still in college when Toyota introduced the second-generation Sequoia, so it's safe to say a replacement can’t come soon enough. Thankfully, the all-new fullsize SUV will break cover on Tuesday. To get a fairly accurate idea of what to expect, our Russian pals at Kolesa have imagined the Tundra-based sport utility vehicle. By replacing a model that has been around since late 2007, the changes will be drastic both inside and out.
CARS
CNET

America's new weight problem: Electric cars

While I find an electric car revolution to be inevitable (due to sticks as much as carrots), EVs have plenty of challenges: usable range, cost, availability, depreciation and model choice. But on top of all those is their weight. Here's why that's not trivial. EVs tend to weigh a lot...
CARS
