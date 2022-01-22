ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City jump ahead of Man Utd in battle for River Plate striker Julian Alvarez

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City have jumped ahead of Manchester United for River Plate striker Julian Alvarez. The Sun says the 21-year-old – who is rated at around £17million by his club – has previously been linked with United....

Tribal Football

Man City defender Walker hit by heavy Champions League ban

Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker will miss their next THREE Champions League games after Uefa hit the England defender with their maximum ban. Walker was sent off for a shocking kick from behind on Leipzig's Andre Silva as the Etihad side lost their final group match. The incident saw the...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester City 'on the verge of signing Hungarian wonderkid Zalan Vancsa' after reaching an agreement with MTK Budapest for the 17-year-old... as the Premier League leaders also enter 'advanced talks over £18m deal for River Plate forward Julian Alvarez'

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of 17-year-old Hungarian wonderkid Zalan Vancsa, according to reports. Pep Guardiola is yet to dip into the winter transfer market this month with his side cruising at the top of the Premier League table. Yet according to The Telegraph, City are set...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City table bumper pre-contract offer to Juventus striker Dybala

Manchester City have made a bumper pre-contract offer to Juventus striker Paulo Dybala. Off contract in June, Dybala is free to sign a pre-contract with any foreign club ahead of leaving Juve for nothing at the end of the season. La Gazzetta dello Sport says City have come forward and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City to resume new contract talks with Sterling

Manchester City are ready to resume new contract talks with Raheem Sterling. The 27-year-old joined the reigning Premier League champions in 2015 from Liverpool and has gone on to make 319 appearances for the club. However, the England international will enter the final year of his existing deal at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Tribal Football

Inter Milan striker Dzeko: Why Ieft Man City at height of my career

Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko admits he chose to leave Manchester City in 2015 due to then manager Manuel Pellegrini. The Bosnian forward was a popular figure at the Etihad Stadium between 2011 and 2015, scoring 72 goals in 189 matches which helped him and the club to two Premier League titles, the 2011 FA Cup and the 2014 League Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City defender Finley Burns set for loan move

Manchester City defender Finley Burns is set to become the third young centre-half to go out on loan this season. The 18-year-old, who made his senior debut in the 6-1 Carabao Cup win over Wycombe earlier this season, is about to join Swansea for the rest of the season. His...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​Crystal Palace boost as Man Utd open to van de Beek exit

Crystal Palace are receiving encouragement in their push to sign Donny van de Beek on loan. The Dutch midfielder is struggling for game time at Manchester United, with most of his appearances this season coming as a late substitute in matches. According to the Evening Standard, United are willing to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle shocked by Lingard price as Man Utd blame midfielder

Newcastle United have been left stunned by Manchester United's demands for Jesse Lingard. The Daily Mail says Lingard's loan move to Newcastle looks dead in the water over Manchester United's demands for a £12million survival bonus. After a day of deadlock and rapidly deteriorating relations between United and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Andreas Christensen contract demands turns off Chelsea - and Bayern Munich

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is pricing himself out of a move away. BILD's Christian Falk reports the Dane's €12m-a-year demands has turned off Chelsea - and they're not the only ones. Bayern Munich have expressed interest, though refuse to consider what Christensen is seeking. The Blues defender is keen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid agree deal with Valencia for Daniel Wass

Atletico Madrid have a deal in place with Valencia for Daniel Wass. Marca says Atleti will pay a fee of 2.7 million euros plus add-ons for the 32-year-old, who is into the last six months of his contract with Los Che, after having an initial bid of two million euros turned down earlier in the transfer window.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​AFCON: Equatorial Guinea stun Mali to reach quarter-finals

Equatorial Guinea bested Mali on penalties to reach the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals. Mali were the favourites going into the game, but Equatorial Guinea held their own throughout the contest. A combination of dogged defending and outstanding keeping from Jesus Owono ensured Equatorial Guinea were always in with a...
FIFA
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe says Guimaraes deal won't be last of market

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says any deal for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes won't their last of the January market. Newcastle have been linked with a number of players during the transfer window, with Guimaraes expected to join Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood as new additions to the squad. And...
PREMIER LEAGUE

