Barkov lifts Panthers past Canucks 2-1 in SO

Even one of the top teams in the NHL needs a wake-up call every now and then. And, in a way, the Florida Panthers are thankful they got one Sunday against the Seattle Kraken — a 5-3 loss to the NHL’s latest expansion team. “We learned a lot...
SUNRISE — With 28.1 seconds to go in the first period of a 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, Sasha Barkov became the first player in Florida Panthers history to hit 200 goals and the second player in franchise history to get to 500 points. Anton Lundell found...
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aleksander Barkov scored his 200th NHL goal and 500th NHL point to help the Florida Panthers defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Barkov became the first player to score 200 goals for the Panthers. He has played 560 NHL games, all...
Aleksander Barkov reached two milestones with a shorthanded goal late in the first period of the Florida Panthers tough 4-1 win over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights. After Zach Whitecloud opened the scoring at 7:51 by sending a rising shot from the right faceoff dot over Spencer Knight’s shoulder, Barkov tied the game with 29 seconds left in the frame after a stellar effort on the penalty kill.
The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche played a very eventful game last night. The Avs came out to a 1-0 lead during the first period and the B's followed that up with 3 straight goals in the second period, however the Avs tired it up in the third and eventually won the game overtime.
Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon won't return to Wednesday's contest against the Boston Bruins after colliding with forward Taylor Hall during the opening period, the team announced. Hall knocked the shaft of MacKinnon's stick with his shoulder as the center tried to exit the zone, hitting him in the face...
Senators left wing Tyler Ennis scored his second career hat trick in Tuesday’s win over Buffalo (his former team), but only one hat was thrown onto the ice with no fans in attendance at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry is the epitome of the Anaheim Ducks' rebuilding efforts over the past four years. After slow progress that could often be characterized as one step forward and two steps back, Terry and the Ducks are putting together a breakthrough season. The right wing...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres are potentially down to their sixth option at goalie after Michael Houser was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Friday. Houser’s unavailability makes it unclear who will start or even serve as Buffalo’s backup on Saturday, when the team opens a three-game western road swing at Arizona.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane knows he will not be universally loved by by fans of the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton is the fourth franchise for the 30-year-old forward whose contract was dumped by the San Jose Sharks. There will be questions about his past, from suspensions due to violations of COVID-19 protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. Allegations of abuse lodged by his ex-wife were not proven in court.
CHICAGO (AP) — Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will be sidelined for at least three games because of a concussion and facial fracture, throwing his availability for the All-Star Game into question. The 26-year-old MacKinnon has nine goals and 34 assists in 31 games. He was named captain of...
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, David Pastrnak had two assists and the Boston Bruins stretched their winning streak over the Arizona Coyotes to 17 straight games with a 2-1 win Friday night. Erik Haula and Charlie McAvoy each had goals to help Boston bounce back...
Comments / 0