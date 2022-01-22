ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers and Packers look to be cool customers vs. 49ers

By Mark Cannizzaro
NYPost
NYPost
 7 days ago

The colder the better.

That’s the mantra of the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of their NFC Divisional playoff game against the 49ers on Saturday night at Lambeau Field, where the temperatures are forecast to plummet into single digits during the game.

Earlier this week, Rodgers somewhat trolled 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He speculated the frigid temperatures might have an adverse effect on Garoppolo, who is dealing with injuries to his right hand and throwing shoulder.

Rodgers and the Packers (13-4), of course, thrive on the home-field advantage of the cold against warmer-weather teams such as the 49ers (11-7).

According to Pro Football Reference, in kickoff temperatures of 32 degrees or below, Rodgers has a 28-8 career record and is 6-3 in the postseason. Conversely, Garoppolo, who has 68 career starts, has never played in a game with the temperature below 40 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ssRk_0dsloP8U00
Aaron Rodgers

“It’s a tough environment to play in and if you’re able to adapt to those elements then you’re going to have the leg up on your opponent,’’ Packers receiver Allen Lazard said.

“Hey, it’s football, you can’t really use the cold as an excuse,’’ 49ers tight end George Kittle said. “You’ve just got to go out there and perform at a high level. I think it’s just going to be really fun. It’s just a little bit more adversity for us to try to battle through.”

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed his players this week about the cold and told them dealing with it is about mindset.

“It’s not about getting used to it, it’s about going out and doing it for three-and-a-half hours and getting your mind set that I can do this for three-and-a-half hours and focus on the game,’’ Shanahan said. “The weather is cold out there, but that’s no reason to affect a game. Wind is a much bigger factor. Rain is a bigger factor.’’

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said his team’s experience playing in the cold can’t do anything but help it.

“We’re lucky because we have a veteran group that has been here for so long and guys that have played [in the cold],” Hackett said. “I mean you look at Aaron, he’s been in so many cold games. [Receiver] Davante [Adams], he’s been in a bunch of cold games. I think some other things kind of affect [an offense] a little more — like wind and rain and snow and things like that. It’s just about how much you can handle how cold it’s going to be. And I think we’ve got guys that can handle it and actually embrace it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
George Kittle
The Spun

Pro Football Writers Announce Their 2021 NFL MVP

The Professional Football Writers of America have announced their MVP for the 2021 NFL season. For the second season in a row, the title is being awarded to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In his 17th NFL season, Rodgers continued to show why he’s considered one of the league’s...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Ex-Teammate Shares His Gut Feeling

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers organization is a massive question mark heading into the 2022 season. Earlier this week, the superstar quarterback indicated that he would make his decision before free agency out of respect for the Packers organization. But it’s still widely unclear what that decision will be.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#49ers#Lambeau Field#American Football#Nfc Divisional#Pro Football Reference
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Speculation Growing Following Thursday’s News

As if the Aaron Rodgers rumor mill wasn’t already churning, it just got some more juice. On Thursday morning, reports from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero indicated that the Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their next head coach. The Green Bay...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eli Manning’s Telling Admission

Not many NFL quarterbacks can say they played for just one team for their entire professional career. The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback spent his entire career with the New York Giants before retiring. He believes Aaron Rodgers should do the same. With speculation growing regarding Rodgers’ future in Green Bay,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has Telling Admission About Byron Leftwich

Of all the assistant coaches on Bruce Arians’ staff, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich appears the most likely to get a head coaching job in 2022. And Arians is preparing for that possibility. According to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, Arians addressed the possibility of Leftwich leaving this past...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sean Payton

Sean Payton’s decision to step down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has led to a ton of speculation. Over the past 24 hours alone, there have been plenty of rumors linking him to the Dallas Cowboys. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, former Cowboys...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Jacksonville Jaguars decide on new head coach AND general manager

According to a report from Mike Jurecki, the Jacksonville Jaguars have decided on a new head coach AND a new general manager. Jurecki reported just moments ago that the Jaguars are close to hiring Byron Leftwich to be their next head coach and Adrian Wilson to be their next general manager.
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy