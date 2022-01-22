ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

These Are the Counties In the Monroe, LA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0dslo4vi00 After adding over 5,310,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 67.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 840,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 221.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 213.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 242.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 13.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Monroe, LA, metro area consists of Ouachita Parish, Morehouse Parish, and Union Parish. In the past week, there were an average of 188.5 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Monroe residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there was an average of 215.7 daily new cases per 100,000 Monroe residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring parishes. Within the Monroe metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Ouachita Parish. There were an average of 193.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Ouachita Parish during the past week, the most of the three parishes in Monroe with available data.

Case growth in the Monroe metro area is relatively uniform at the parish level. In Morehouse Parish, for example, there were an average of 160.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any parish in Monroe yet relatively in line with the case growth rate in Ouachita Parish.

Just as Ouachita Parish is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Monroe area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of January 20, there were a total of 26,149.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Ouachita Parish, the most of the three parishes in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 20,769.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and parish governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Ouachita Parish, unemployment peaked at 12.0% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the parish's unemployment rate was 6.6%.

To determine the parish in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked parishes according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending January 20. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending January 20 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending January 13 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Ouachita Parish 155,494 193.8 226.4 26,149.6 400.7
2 Union Parish 22,353 183.5 197.2 24,444.1 510.0
3 Morehouse Parish 25,610 160.7 166.6 21,917.2 468.6

