These Are the Counties In the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0dslnlZN00 After adding over 5,310,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 67.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 840,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 221.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 213.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 242.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 13.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The New Orleans-Metairie, LA, metro area consists of Jefferson Parish, Orleans Parish, St. Tammany Parish, and five other parishes. In the past week, there were an average of 215.4 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 New Orleans residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there was an average of 303.7 daily new cases per 100,000 New Orleans residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring parishes. Within the New Orleans-Metairie metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Plaquemines Parish. There were an average of 246.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Plaquemines Parish during the past week, the most of the eight parishes in New Orleans with available data.

Case growth in the New Orleans metro area is relatively uniform at the parish level. In St. James Parish, for example, there were an average of 172.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any parish in New Orleans yet relatively in line with the case growth rate in Plaquemines Parish.

Just as Plaquemines Parish is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the New Orleans area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of January 20, there were a total of 23,712.4 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Plaquemines Parish, the most of the eight parishes in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 20,769.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and parish governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Plaquemines Parish, unemployment peaked at 15.1% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the parish's unemployment rate was 5.4%.

To determine the parish in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked parishes according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending January 20. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending January 20 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending January 13 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Plaquemines Parish 23,338 246.2 275.5 23,712.4 175.7
2 Orleans Parish 390,845 218.7 334.7 19,209.9 261.7
3 Jefferson Parish 434,850 218.5 310.0 22,685.5 277.8
4 St. Tammany Parish 255,155 218.3 270.6 23,570.4 294.3
5 St. John the Baptist Parish 43,242 197.9 290.4 20,850.1 400.1
6 St. Bernard Parish 46,266 195.3 258.0 21,119.2 220.5
7 St. Charles Parish 52,773 186.9 256.2 22,829.9 246.3
8 St. James Parish 21,308 172.6 279.5 22,010.5 337.9

Here’s How Homelessness in New Jersey Compares to the Rest of the Country

Homelessness is on the rise in the United States. According to a study published by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the number of Americans experiencing homlessness has grown each year since 2015. As of January 2020, there were an estimated 580,466 Americans experiencing homelessness. Though the exact effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on America’s […]
HOMELESS
States Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. unemployment rate up to a post Great Depression high of 14.7% in April 2020. Though the jobless rate has since fallen back below 4%, the U.S. job market today is far different from pre-pandemic norms. One difference is that Americans are now quitting their jobs at a historic pace. […]
ECONOMY
Half of companies target carbon reduction goals before 2030: survey

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights More than half of companies who set carbon reduction targets in the past few years plan to meet their goals by 2030 or before, according to early survey data shared with Callaway Climate Insights from Winmark Global, which runs the chief sustainability officer’s network. While target dates run out to 2050, […]
ECONOMY
