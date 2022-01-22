ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon Independent Kid of Character: Kellan Reinford, Northwest

 7 days ago
NAME – Kellan Reinford

SCHOOL – Northwest Middle

RESIDENCE – Canal Fulton

PARENTS – Ryan Reinford and Melissa Reinford

SIBLINGS – Owen, 16, Gwenn, 10, and Brynn, 10.

SCHOOL ACTIVITIES – Football, baseball, basketball, track, and former math tournament member.

NOMINATION – “Kellan is an honor student who is taking several high school courses. He is the second oldest of four siblings, and enjoys just hanging out with friends. He is unsure of what he would like to do for a living someday, but he knows he wants to study math after high school, and hopes to attend Ohio State.”

PLEASE TELL US WHY YOU PERFORMED YOUR ACT OF KINDNESS – I act the way I do because of the way I was raised. I was always told to treat others how I want to be treated, so if I didn’t want to be disrespected then I didn’t disrespect others. And this idea has turned into how I live.

DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE VIDEO GAME, BOOK OR TV SHOW? – My favorite video game right now is Fortnite. I like to play Fortnite with my friends a lot more than I do by myself. My favorite TV shows are Outer Banks and All American.

WHAT DO YOU WANT TO BE WHEN YOU GROW UP? – When I grow up, I want to be an architect or something close to it because I think it would be cool to design buildings or other structures.

IF YOU COULD CHANGE ONE THING ABOUT SCHOOL, WHAT WOULD IT BE? – I would first make the lunch periods a little bit longer because they are only 20 minutes and that is the only time I get to socialize all day. I would also make (English Language Arts) class only one period instead of two.

IF YOU COULD HAVE A SUPERPOWER, WHAT WOULD IT BE AND HOW WOULD YOU USE IT TO CHANGE THE WORLD? – If I could have one superpower it would be the power to change probability. With this superpower I could say that there is a 100% chance that a cure for cancer will be found and it would happen, or I could say there is a 0% chance that people will suffer from world hunger. So I would pick this superpower because I can then do basically anything.

