Congress & Courts

They Don’t Know Us

By Editorials
milwaukeecourieronline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching the news this week was like something out of a bad movie. Not quite “Birth of A Nation” bad, but still “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” getting trampled on bad. Talking heads were recounting floor speeches and audio clips were whirling through...

Fox News

13 Senate Democrats voted against Black female judge nominated by Trump

President Biden pledged this week to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer in an offering to the progressive left. While Biden's pledge to nominate a Black woman has received support from Democrats who see it as a win for diversity, over a dozen Senate Democrats previously tried to block a Black woman from the federal judiciary when she was nominated by former President Trump.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Democrats throw Manchin, Sinema under the bus and court electoral disaster

The Democratic Party establishment is none too happy with Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Despite the fact that she votes for President Joe Biden’s agenda north of 95 percent of the time, her state party apparatchiks voted this past week to censure her. This for refusing, along with Sen. Joe Manchin, to go along with scuttling the legislative filibuster to pass the so-called "voting rights" bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Stephen Breyer's replacement will have Mitch McConnell to thank

Whoever President Joe Biden names to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer will have one person to thank for their seat: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. After all, McConnell is the one who changed the way the Senate considers presidents’ Supreme Court nominees. When Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, it was McConnell, then the majority leader, who decided to keep the vacant seat open. As justification, he said, “The nomination should be made by the president who the people elect in the election that is underway right now.” Accordingly, Judge Merrick Garland wasn’t so much as granted a hearing to fill the empty seat in the 11 months left in President Barack Obama’s term.
CONGRESS & COURTS
