Merrimack hosts Wagner after Morales’ 35-point outing

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Wagner Seahawks (13-2, 7-0 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-11, 4-3 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits the Merrimack Warriors after Alex Morales scored 35 points in Wagner’s 92-85 overtime victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Warriors have gone 5-5 at home. Merrimack is second in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.2 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Seahawks are 7-0 in conference games. Wagner is 10-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Warriors and Seahawks face off Sunday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Minor is averaging 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.6 blocks for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 10.9 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

Morales is averaging 17.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Seahawks. Elijah Ford is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 53.6 points, 24.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 77.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

