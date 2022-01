CHICAGO (AP) — UConn needed one more basket, and coach Geno Auriemma knew exactly where he wanted to go. Caroline Ducharme drove inside for a tiebreaking layup with 1.5 seconds left, and the 10th-ranked Huskies topped Aneesah Morrow and DePaul 80-78 on Wednesday night in a wild matchup between two of the top teams in the Big East.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO