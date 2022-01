I suspect most of our readers are as tired of dissent and division as I am. Our days are filled with calls for division from every portion of the political spectrum. The Church Page Committee decided to shift that narrative by exploring things that unite us. While only a Pollyanna would deny the reality of the deep divisions in our society, concentrating on this strife only increases it. We would be better spending our emotional energy lowering the temperature of our discourse, finding common ground on which we can build rather than constantly tearing at the fabric of social relations.

