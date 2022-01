Trigger Warning: This story includes sensitive subject matter that may be hard for some readers. To many, Regina King is one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, as she’s worked tirelessly as an actress for decades and is now also forging a path for herself as a director, who’s currently set to take on a comics adaptation. However, she’s also been a devoted mother to her son, Ian Alexander Jr. Sadly, it was reported at the end of the week that Alexander had died by suicide at the age of 26. The One Night in Miami director is now speaking out in the wake of the tragic news.

