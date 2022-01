Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets played with fire before the offense ignited in a 116-105 win over the Pelicans on Friday in New Orleans. New Orleans sent an aggressive double-team toward the reigning Most Valuable Player on Denver’s opening possession, and Jokic’s first pass sailed over Austin Rivers and of bounds. A few minutes later, the Pelicans did the same, and Jokic’s cross-court pass was again too high for Rivers with the Nuggets (27-21) trailing 11-6 early. Jokic committed three of Denver’s eight turnovers in the first quarter. He finished with six of the team’s 21 turnovers, which led to 26 of the Pelicans points.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO