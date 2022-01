The UIC Flames (2-13, 1-9 Horizon) are back in action after a busy week to host the Cleveland State Vikings (12-3, 7-2). UIC is coming off a loss to another one of the Horizon League's top teams in IUPUI, where the Flames fell 68-47. The Flames looked strong in some avenues of the game, especially in the turnover margin. The Flames forced the Jaguars into 22 turnovers on Sunday's game. The Flames were led by Kristian Young, who scored 16 points, pulled down five rebounds, and dished out three assists on the game. Keona Schenck was also a threat from deep, scoring eight points with two 3-pointers on the day.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO