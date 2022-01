About Iowa State (15-5, 3-5 Big 12): After going 2-22 in 2020-21, unable to win a single game in Big 12 play, nobody was expecting much from the Cyclones in their first year under head coach T.J. Otzelberger. Now ranked No. 23 in the nation, Iowa State has been one of the biggest shocks of this college basketball season and Otzelberger is a candidate for coach of the year. The Cyclones are one of just four teams in the country with six Quad 1 victories. Some of their best wins are against then-No. 25 Texas Tech (now No. 13), then-No. 21 Texas, Iowa and then-No. 25 Xavier (now No. 21). KenPom ranks Iowa State No. 28.

AMES, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO