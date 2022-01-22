Citizens Bank giving $5,000 in scholarships for high school grads

March 1 application deadline set for visit to branch, typed essay, completed form

Oregon City Branch Operations Officer Michelle Don would like to announce to Clackamas County teenagers and their families that Citizens Bank will be awarding up to five Oregon high school seniors with $1,000 each to assist with college tuition and/or expenses.

Eligible colleges include traditional four-year institutions, community colleges and trade schools.

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

1. Participate in a hosted visit to a Citizens Bank Branch either in person, via Zoom or by phone before the March 1 application deadline. The Oregon City branch is located at 19245 Molalla Ave.

2. Be an Oregon high school senior. Home schooled seniors may also apply.

3. Complete the scholarship application form. For a digital version, go to citizensebank.com/about/scholarship .

4. Compose an essay (1â€“3 pages typed and double spaced) detailing what the applicant found most interesting about the Citizens Bank visit, community banking and/or careers in banking.