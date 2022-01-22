Citizens Bank giving $5,000 in scholarships for high school grads
Oregon City Branch Operations Officer Michelle Don would like to announce to Clackamas County teenagers and their families that Citizens Bank will be awarding up to five Oregon high school seniors with $1,000 each to assist with college tuition and/or expenses.
Eligible colleges include traditional four-year institutions, community colleges and trade schools.
To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:
2. Be an Oregon high school senior. Home schooled seniors may also apply.
3. Complete the scholarship application form. For a digital version, go to citizensebank.com/about/scholarship .
4. Compose an essay (1â€“3 pages typed and double spaced) detailing what the applicant found most interesting about the Citizens Bank visit, community banking and/or careers in banking.
