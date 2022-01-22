ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Citizens Bank giving $5,000 in scholarships for high school grads

By Raymond Rendleman
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cawFm_0dsllwxi00 March 1 application deadline set for visit to branch, typed essay, completed form

Oregon City Branch Operations Officer Michelle Don would like to announce to Clackamas County teenagers and their families that Citizens Bank will be awarding up to five Oregon high school seniors with $1,000 each to assist with college tuition and/or expenses.

Eligible colleges include traditional four-year institutions, community colleges and trade schools.

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

1. Participate in a hosted visit to a Citizens Bank Branch either in person, via Zoom or by phone before the March 1 application deadline. The Oregon City branch is located at 19245 Molalla Ave.

2. Be an Oregon high school senior. Home schooled seniors may also apply.

3. Complete the scholarship application form. For a digital version, go to citizensebank.com/about/scholarship .

4. Compose an essay (1â€“3 pages typed and double spaced) detailing what the applicant found most interesting about the Citizens Bank visit, community banking and/or careers in banking.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Clackamas Review

USS Oregon sponsor thanks VFW members for $10,000 donation

New submarine's official commissioning ceremony will take place on May 28, at naval baseOn Jan. 19, USS Oregon sponsor and Oregon native Dana L. Richardson visited Oregon City to thank citizens for their support of the U.S. Navy's new fast-attack submarine crew. USS Oregon is the first to bear that name since an iconic battleship nicknamed "McKinley's Bulldog" from 125 years ago. U.S. Navy ship sponsors traditionally are female civilians who bestow good luck and divine protection over seagoing vessels and all who sail aboard. Richardson is considered to be a permanent member of the ship's crew, and she visited...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Happy Valley seeks to expand veterans memorial

City looks to install sculpture, engrave war timeline along labyrinth in plazaHappy Valley has applied for additional state grant funds to expand its memorial for veterans adjacent to City Hall with new design features further inviting contemplative reflection and community gathering. Dedicated in August 2021, the memorial site currently represents all branches of the U.S. armed services with a custom bench, branch flag and lighted flagpole, comprising the first of multiple construction phases that project organizers originally planned, but could only partially fund due to an unexpected increase in construction costs. $74,500 in funding for the memorial's first phase...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Clackamas Review

North Clackamas School District sets new record graduation rate

Nearby Gladstone's 86% four-year graduation rate remains 5% above statewide average, despite falling 6 percentage pointsFor the third time in the past four years, the North Clackamas School District set a new record for its graduation rate, as 88.2% of the NCSD class of 2021 earned a diploma in four years, according to statewide data released on Thursday. NCSD's four-year 87% graduation rate in 2019-20 was slightly lower than its 2018-19 rate of 87.2%, and the latest statistics show a 22.3% increase since 2011 for NCSD. District officials said the steady improvement reflects NCSD's commitment to educating the whole child,...
GLADSTONE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Education
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Oregon City, OR
Education
Portland Tribune

Gladstone elementary school adds second counselor this year

Art therapy builds on schoolwide strategies to help students navigate stress, anxiety of pandemic. Thanks to funding from the Student Investment Account, John Wetten Elementary School and the Gladstone Center for Children & Families have added a second counselor this school year. Naomi Stadeli and Rachel Gordon focus on teaching...
GLADSTONE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County educators receive $3,000 for special projects

North Clackamas first-grade teacher, Molalla-based Oregon Outreach instructor get $1,500 eachTwo Clackamas County educators will receive a total of $3,000 in Project Community awards from Northwest Community Credit Union to support specialized project learning. North Clackamas first-grade teacher Antonia Mondejar Palazona, who teaches at Riverside Elementary School in Oak Grove, will be using the $1,500 grant to buy materials for literacy lessons and a class library. In Molalla, Oregon Outreach, Inc. instructor Toni Child will use a $1,500 grant to support a school garden. Northwest Community Credit Union is giving a total of $60,000 to 40 winning Oregon educators. Award distribution is in progress for use in the 2022 academic year, to support creative curriculum and classroom experiences varying among pre-K, elementary, middle, and high school levels. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Washington County nonprofits split nearly $900,000 in grants

The Oregon Business Development Department distributed $8.75 million in grants to assist small businesses. The Oregon Business Development Department says it distributed $8.75 million in grants to organizations that provide technical assistance to small businesses across the state, including nearly $900,000 for nonprofits working in Washington County. The grant program,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Rotarians to host six Oregon gubernatorial candidates

Rick Rogoway organized programs as a way for club members, visitors to meet candidates in person prior to May primaryRotary Club of Clackamas members will host presentations by six Oregon gubernatorial candidates during the club's weekly meetings. Rotarian Rick Rogoway organized the programs as a way for club members and visitors to meet the candidates in person prior to the May primary. The candidates will have time to present their views and then answer questions from the audience. As part of a global network of 1.4 million members, the Rotary Club of Clackamas is a...
CLACKAMAS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#High School#Trade Schools#College Tuition#Zoom#The Citizens Bank
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie seeks nominees to be honored as top volunteer

Winner can be resident of city or member of nonprofit organization/business that serves areaMilwaukie is currently seeking nominations for its Volunteer of the Year who can be anyone who resides in Milwaukie or is a member of a nonprofit organization/business that serves the Milwaukie community. City councilors last year selected Hamid Shibata Bennett as Milwaukie's Volunteer of the Year, in recognition of how a difficult year, filled with uncertainty, didn't diminish Bennett's passion to help the community. Bennett has long donated his time and talents to multiple organizations in the area, and recent struggles during the pandemic motivated him to...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clear Creek Communications offers $5,000 in 2022 scholarships

Cooperative members are eligible in Redland, Logan, Viola, Beavercreek, Carver, Damascus, Estacada, Springwater and Oregon City.Clear Creek Communications is offering two $2,500 awards this year for the cooperative's annual scholarship program. Established in 1988, the "Subscriber Endowment Scholarship Award" benefits members of Clear Creek Communications by providing financial assistance for students pursuing a higher education in an accredited college or technical school. Clear Creek has over 2,200 members in the Redland, Logan and Viola areas, as well as portions of Beavercreek, Carver, Damascus, Estacada, Springwater and Oregon City. Candidates for scholarship awards must meet certain eligibility requirements, which include being a subscriber of Clear Creek's telephone, cable television service or broadband Internet service and maintaining a "B" average over the most recent three quarters or two semesters of high school. Applications for scholarship awards are available at ccmtc.com/about-us. The deadline for completed applications is February 25. A committee appointed by the board of directors will meet and select two recipients at a special meeting held shortly after the deadline. {loadposition sub-article-01}
BEAVERCREEK, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie Community Center starts 2022 with new name

Clackamas County, city officials say addition of word 'community' helps promote an inclusive, welcoming and vibrant space.With the addition of the word "community," a Milwaukie building constructed as a senior center in 1980 has entered 2022 with a new name and renewed focus on serving people of all ages. Operated by North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District since 1992, the building in North Clackamas Park has formally changed its name to the Milwaukie Community Center to better represent its purpose and commitment to serving all residents. City and county officials say the center's new name helps promote an inclusive,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Clackamas Review

Schools asked to halt extracurricular activities as Omicron surges

Health advisory recommends pausing practices or reinstating masks; warns of 'serious threat' to in-person learningAs Oregon's education and health agencies warn that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have crippling impacts on schools, the agencies recommended the pause of extracurricular activities. In a joint school health advisory Monday, Jan. 3, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority called the need for layered mitigation strategies like vaccinations, boosters, frequent hand washing, masks and distancing at schools "more critical now than at any other time during this pandemic." The state agencies are asking schools to either pause extracurricular activities...
EDUCATION
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
72
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy