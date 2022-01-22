Police & Fire

A look at the calls responded to by the Molalla and Canby police and fire departments - issue of 1/26/2022

Molalla Police

Monday, Jan. 10

Traffic stops: 3

1:25 a.m.: Missing person complaint reported on Eric Drive

6:17 a.m.: Missing person complaint reported on Eric Drive

9:40 a.m.: Harassment complaint reported on the 300 block of Frances Street

1:03 p.m.: Agency assist on West Main Street

3:41 p.m.: Trespass complaint reported on the 500 block of East Main Street

4:37 p.m.: Suspect contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

7:22 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 200 block of Center Avenue

9:14 p.m.: Warrant service on East Second Street

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Traffic stops: 2

11:55 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on May Street

12:28 p.m.: Minor-in-possession complaint reported on the 300 block of Frances Street

2:22 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 1500 block of West Main Street

2:32 p.m.: Agency assist on the 300 block of Frances Street

4:48 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 900 block of Shirley Street

4:53 p.m.: Criminal mischief complaint reported on Ridings Avenue

5:51 p.m.: Property investigation on the 100 block of Engle Avenue

6:00 p.m.: Subject stop on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

7:19 p.m.: Welfare check on Fenton Avenue

8:59 p.m.: Assault complaint reported on the 100 block of South Molalla Avenue

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Traffic stops: 2

12:15 a.m.: Noise complaint reported on East Main Street

12:44 a.m.: Noise complaint reported on East Main Street

1:06 a.m.: Agency assist on West Main Street

3:46 a.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Meadow Drive

7:07 a.m.: Agency assist on the 300 block of Frances Street

9:01 a.m.: Littering complaint reported on Marson Court

10:08 a.m.: Fraud complaint reported on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

11:13 a.m.: Trespass complaint reported on Meadowlawn Place

11:47 a.m.: Welfare check on Indian Oak Court

1:06 p.m.: Violation of restraining order complaint reported on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

5:19 p.m.: Traffic accident, non-injury, reported at Hart Avenue and West Third Street

5:45 p.m.: Public assist on Fenton Avenue

7:35 p.m.: Traffic complaint reported at South Highway 211 and South Highway 213

8:37 p.m.: Fraud complaint reported on the 1500 block of West Main Street

Thursday, Jan. 13

Traffic stops: 4

12:18 a.m.: Warrant service on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

2:01 a.m.: Premise check on West Main Street

4:17 a.m.: Premise check on Meadow Drive

11:52 a.m.: Harassment complaint reported on Ridings Avenue

12:58 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on Ridings Avenue

1:45 p.m.: Open door/window complaint reported on West Main Street

2:12 p.m.: Welfare check on the 100 block of East Main Street

2:38 p.m.: Disturbance complaint reported on Ridings Avenue

2:54 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on Metzler Avenue

2:58 p.m.: Drug incident reported on Swiegle Avenue

5:28 p.m.: Traffic accident, non-injury, reported on Toliver Road and South Highway 213

5:33 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on Meadow Drive

5:57 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 200 block of Center Avenue

9:29 p.m.: Welfare check on the 300 block of Eckerd Avenue

11:02 p.m.: Subject stop on the 900 block of East Main Street

Friday, Jan. 14

Traffic stops: 1

1:23 a.m.: Community contact at West Main Street and Kennel Avenue

1:07 p.m.: Fraud complaint reported on the 500 block of Industrial Way

5:31 p.m.: DUI incident reported on Stowers Road

7:59 p.m.: Fire department assist on East Main Street

8:23 p.m.: Criminal mischief, in progress, complaint reported on the 100 block of South Leroy Avenue

10:34 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 900 block of Shirley Street

11:21 p.m.: Subject stop on the 300 block of North Molalla Avenue

Saturday, Jan. 15

Traffic stops: 4

3:46 a.m.: Subject stop at West Heintz Street and Carol Court

4:21 a.m.: Subject stop on the 800 block of West Main Street

7:20 a.m.: Fire department assist (CPR) on Swiegle Avenue

7:52 a.m.: Alarm investigation on the 300 block of Frances Street

12:37 p.m.: Unwanted circumstance complaint reported on the 200 block of North Molalla Avenue

1:28 p.m.: Open door/window complaint reported on Columbia Drive

2:09 p.m.: Welfare check on Grange Avenue

7:04 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 700 block of Shirley Street

9:21 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 700 block of West Main Street

9:34 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 200 block of North Molalla Avenue

10:02 p.m.: Trespass complaint reported on the 100 block of East Main Street

10:06 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 31100 block of South Highway 213

11:22 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on the 100 block of West Main Street

Sunday, Jan 16

Traffic stops: 2

12:30 a.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on West Main Street

5:10 a.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 1500 block of West Main Street

6:53 a.m.: Subject stop at East Main Street and Engle Avenue

9:43 a.m.: Property investigation on the 31200 block of South Highway 213

12:11 p.m.: Parking complaint reported at East Main Street and Engle Avenue

12:55 p.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

1:17 p.m.: Community contact on the 600 block of West Main Street

3:54 p.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

3:59 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on Leroy Avenue

6:51 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 300 block of Leroy Avenue

7:30 p.m.: Subject stop at West Main Street and Leroy Avenue

Canby Police

December 26

12:10 pm, welfare check. S Pine St.

12:56 pm, report of theft of wallet. SE 1st Ave.

4:11 pm, report of noise complaint. N Pine St.

5:15 pm, report of harassment / threat. N Aspen Ct.

6:32 pm, response to traffic accident. S Sequoia Pkwy / SE 13th Ave.

6:57 pm, response to domestic disturbance. S Elm St.

11:20 pm, response to report of suspicious circumstances. NE 34th Pl.

December 27

12:53 am, motorist assist. SE 13th Ave.

8:25 am, security alarm investigation. S Berg Pkwy.

10:52 am, response to traffic accident. N Pine St.

11:11 am, response to vehicle / pedestrian accident. SE 1st Ave.

3:30 pm, request public assistance. NE 2nd Ave.

4:14 pm, theft complaint reported. NW 3rd Ave.

4:25 pm, traffic stop, driver arrested on outstanding warrant. SE 13th Ave.

5:07 pm, suspicious circumstances complaint reported. S Fir St.

5:52 pm, traffic complaint. S Barlow Rd.

7:03 pm, response to traffic accident. SE 1st Ave.

7:09 pm, suspicious circumstance complaint reported. S Elm St.

10:24 pm, request for public assist. NW Baker Dr.

11:35 pm, suspicious vehicle complaint. SW 1st Ave.

December 28

8:54 am, report of suspicious person. S Pine St.

9:30 am, complaint of suspicious vehicle; assist OSP. S. Gribble Rd.

12:03 pm, domestic disturbance complaint. SE 17th Ave.

3:11 pm, driver arrested for Misdemeanor - Driving While Suspended. N Grant St.

7:24 pm, recovery of stolen trailer; assist CCSO, MCSO. Ehlen Rd.

8:20 pm, welfare check on domestic disturbance report. N Cedar St.

9:56 pm, suspicious person report; agency assist CCSO. Lone Elder Rd.

December 29

10:15 am, theft from vehicle report. N Hawthorne Ct.

11:01 am, security alarm investigation. SE 4th Ave.

11:13 am, welfare check. N Pine St.

12:11 pm, harassment / assault complaint reported. SE 1st Ave.

5:49 pm, premise check request. NW 5th Ave.

December 30

10:23 am, harassment / threat complaint reported. NE Laurelwood Cir.

5:55 pm, promiscuous shooting complaint investigation. S Elm St.

1:13 pm, report of burglary in progress. NE 16th Ave.

7:59 pm, security alarm investigation. S Sequoia Pkwy.

11:06 pm, suspicious vehicle stop. NE Arndt Rd.

11:27 pm, vehicle impounded for no insurance, suspended driver. SW 13th Ave.

December 31

6:53 am, death investigation. N Pine St.

9:10 am, welfare check; agency assist MCSO. NE 15th Ave.

3:27 pm, traffic accident assist. SW 1st Ave.

3:35 pm, fraud report. NW 3rd Ave.

6:55 pm, report of hit and run. NW 6th Ave.

9:01 pm, request for extra patrol. N Cedar St.

10:06 pm, traffic stop, driver arrested for Felony Driving Suspended. S New Era Rd.

11:05 pm, report of domestic disturbance. S Locust St.

11:10 pm, report of missing person. SE 5th Ave.

11:21 pm, driver arrested for DUII. SW 1st Ave

