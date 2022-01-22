Apple Watch Series 8: expected release date, leaks and rumours

The new Need for Speed game is reportedly releasing this year. Back in June 2020, EA and Criterion revealed a "next-gen" Need for Speed game. This was before the PS5 and Xbox Series X were even out. The next-gen consoles have since released and been available for over a year. In that time, we haven't seen anything from this new Need for Speed game. In fact, EA has only provided one single meaningful update on the game since then, which came back in 2020, in November, when it told investors the game would release sometime between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023. Unfortunately, EA and Criterion still haven't said a peep about the game, despite its nearing release, which in turn suggests it could be delayed out of this window. And this could be true, but according to a new report, the game is on schedule to release this year.

