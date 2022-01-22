ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Watch Series 8: expected release date, leaks and rumours

By Michelle Rae Uy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new year means a whole new set of Apple products to keep the rumour mill busy for months, among them the next-generation Apple Watch Series 8, on which a lot is riding. Don’t get us wrong; the current best Apple Watch contender, Series 7, is impressive in its own right,...

gamepressure.com

Shadow Warrior 3 Release Date Leaked

Shadow Warrior 3's release date has been leaked. Everything indicates that we will play the new adventures of Lo Wang in March. All indications are that we've just learned the release date of Shadow Warrior 3, the next installment in the series of FPS games by Polish studio Flying Wild Hog. The game is scheduled to debut on March 1, this year.
pocketnow.com

These are the best watch faces for Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the best smartwatch Apple has ever shipped. While its upgrades might not be as significant as the ones its predecessors brought, the larger screen and other quality of life improvements across the user experience are pretty good. With its starting price of $399 -- the same as previous offerings --, the wearable offers a lot of value, especially if you're already part of the Apple Ecosystem.
notebookcheck.net

European prices and release dates revealed for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as whole Galaxy Tab S8 series is leaked by major retailer

Amazon has listed the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on its French and Italian websites. The listings confirm numerous details, including specifications, colours, prices and even release dates for the three tablets. Working For Notebookcheck. Two of Amazon's European subsidiaries have published Galaxy Tab...
psu.com

Ghostwire Tokyo Release Date Leaks, Set For This March

Ghostwire Tokyo now has a release date, after it was spotted on the PlayStation Store as releasing on March 24, 2022. It should be noted that neither developer Tango Gameworks nor publisher Bethesda have confirmed this release date yet, but it would make sense as it was expected to be releasing in 2022.
chromeunboxed.com

New leak suggests an actual release date for Pixel Watch

At this point, I don’t think any of us are doubting the existence of the Pixel Watch. Sure, for years we all expected Google to get in the wearables game with a Pixel-branded watch and were constantly let down, but the leaks and proof of this yet-unreleased device are too overwhelming to ignore at this point. We’ve seen renders, marketing materials, and even some of the new watch’s digital faces in the past weeks, so at this point we’re simply left to figure out when we might actually see this long-awaited watch from Google.
dexerto.com

Genshin Impact Golden Apple Archipelago: Return, leaks, release date & more

Genshin Impact’s Golden Apple Archipelago is a limited-time region that is home to numerous islands, but when will this tropical location return?. Genshin Impact’s Golden Apple Archipelago is a sun-soaked region that was originally released as part of the game’s 1.6 update. During this time, travelers could visit the area in order to help Klee solve the mysteries in the Midsummer Island Adventure quest.
Inverse

Godzilla Apple TV show release date, trailer, plot for the MonsterVerse series

The MonsterVerse franchise is about to enter uncharted territory. The live-action blockbuster series reached the culmination of its first phase in 2021 with the release of Godzilla vs. Kong, a film that not only pitted the franchise’s two central figures against each other but also set them both on new paths. Now the franchise’s owner, Legendary Entertainment, is ready to take its first steps into the post-Godzilla vs. Kong era.
T3.com

Beats Studio Buds just got a massive free upgrade

The line between Apple's excellent Beats Studio Buds and its equally excellent AirPods Pro is getting awfully blurry. A new firmware update for the Beats earbuds brings some important new features that make Apple's brightest earbuds even better. The update addresses one of our key criticisms of the Beats Studio...
T3.com

Exynos 2200 trailer shows why Samsung Galaxy S22 gamers should be excited

The Samsung Galaxy S22 launch is now just a couple of weeks away, with a grand unveiling scheduled for February 9th, 2022, at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. Among the impressive suite of hardware that the Galaxy S22 is reported to feature is the brand new Exynos 2200 system-on-chip, which is rumored to be powering the S22 range in Europe and the UK.
Phone Arena

Realme 9 Pro series global announcement date revealed in a new leak

There have recently been some leaks and rumors about the midrange Realme 9 Pro series, which will consist of the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro Plus. Now,. MySmartPrice reports that the lineup's global announcement date has been leaked, and it appears to be February 15. Realme 9...
ComicBook

Next-Gen Need for Speed Release Date Leaked

The new Need for Speed game is reportedly releasing this year. Back in June 2020, EA and Criterion revealed a "next-gen" Need for Speed game. This was before the PS5 and Xbox Series X were even out. The next-gen consoles have since released and been available for over a year. In that time, we haven't seen anything from this new Need for Speed game. In fact, EA has only provided one single meaningful update on the game since then, which came back in 2020, in November, when it told investors the game would release sometime between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023. Unfortunately, EA and Criterion still haven't said a peep about the game, despite its nearing release, which in turn suggests it could be delayed out of this window. And this could be true, but according to a new report, the game is on schedule to release this year.
