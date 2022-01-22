Yemeni rebels say death toll from prison airstrike at 80

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Experts are warning that Burkina Faso could face more instability in the aftermath of this week's military coup. Already there appear to be tensions between the military and gendarme security forces. There is also the risk that some elements within the military could stage a counter-coup against the junta now leading the West African country. All the political instability could also create space for Islamic extremists to ramp up their attacks, analysts warn. Burkina Faso's coup leaders maintain that they will do a better job of fighting the insurgency because they will better equip the military. The junta announced it was in charge of the country Monday after forcing President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to resign.

