Middle East

Yemeni rebels say death toll from prison airstrike at 80

 7 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen's Houthi rebels say the death toll from a Saudi-led coalition airstrike that hit a prison run by the...

The Independent

People posting videos of UAE attack summoned under vague law

State prosecutors in Abu Dhabi summoned people who shared videos on social media of Emirati defense forces intercepting missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis at the nation's capital, a state-run report said Wednesday. The move by prosecutors against social media users indicates the destabilizing potential of continued attacks on the United Arab Emirates, even if the missiles are intercepted without injury to residents as happened on Monday. The United Arab Emirates relies on millions of foreigners for its economic survival; a perception of instability threatens this business model. The UAE which is also home to the gleaming tourism...
MIDDLE EAST
natureworldnews.com

Saudi Tourist 'Killed on the Spot' After Aggressive Elephant Trampled Him on Safari

Authorities in Uganda are carrying out an investigation into the untimely demise of a Saudi national after getting trampled to death by an elephant. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday at the Murchison Falls national park, which is a renowned tourist attraction in Africa. According to Independent, the deceased was attacked by an elephant while taking a rest.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Russia accuses American teacher of being "large scale" drug smuggler almost half a year after detaining him

Moscow — Russian authorities have, for the first time, shared details of a criminal case against an American man who's been jailed since his detention in Moscow last summer. Russia's Interior Ministry said on Thursday that Marc Fogel, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in August 2021, was accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana into the country in his luggage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida while in Syria, court hears

Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida and stayed in a “bombed-out” house where militia and rebels held meetings when she was in Syria her trial has heard.The Co Louth woman, 39, has pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of the illegal organisation, the so-called Islamic State, and of providing funds to benefit the group.Giving evidence on Thursday, Tanya Joya told the Special Criminal Court that she and her then-husband John Georgealis had met the accused through his Islamic Facebook group We Hear, We Obey.Lisa Marie wanted to go to Syria. She was...
WORLD
The Independent

Pangolin kidnapped and held to ransom in Congo amid fears of ‘new trend’ in wildlife crime

An endangered pangolin has been taken hostage by a group of rebels in the the Democratic Republic of Congo who sent a ransom request to conservationists for the animal’s release.It sparks fears that the kidnap could lead to a trend in using wildlife as bargaining power, the activists negotiating with the kidnappers are attempting to rescue the pangolin without payment.“This is something new and alarming,” Adams Cassinga, founder of Conserv Congo, said after “proof of life” photographs of the prized animal were sent to community conservationists. “If we pay them, then we are doomed, the whole park and all the...
ANIMALS
The Independent

PM accused of lying over animal charity Nowzad’s Afghan rescue as emails surface

Boris Johnson has been accused of lying about the hand he played in the evacuation of an animal welfare charity from Afghanistan after emails surfaced suggesting he “authorised” UK assistance.The Prime Minister has previously denied that he intervened to bring Nowzad staff and animals to Britain during the Allied withdrawal in August, which was taking place amid a Taliban takeover of Kabul.But after a whistleblower leaked email exchanges to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, political rivals have accused the Conservative Party leader of failing to tell the truth.The evidence published on Wednesday shows an official in the private office of...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Hundreds feared dead, including children, as week-long Isis prison siege in Syria ends

Scores of children in northeast Syria are among those feared dead after Islamic State militants held hundreds hostage during an almost week-long siege at one of the country’s largest prisons.The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Wednesday that they had finally regained control of the Gweiran prison complex in Hasakah, which houses 3,000 Isis militants, including hundreds of Syrian and foreign children, some as young as 12 years old.The fierce fighting saw Isis militants seize control of a north wing of the complex, using child inmates as “human shields”, SDF spokesperson Ferhad Shami told The Independent. He said they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wcn247.com

Iran nuclear talks pause as diplomats confer with capitals

VIENNA (AP) — European officials say talks to salvage the tattered 2015 nuclear deal with Iran have paused while diplomats return to capitals for political consultations. British, German and French negotiators said in a joint statement Friday that January was “the most intensive period of these talks to date.” They added that the talks were ”reaching the final stage, which requires political decisions.” Russia’s representative at the talks said the meeting was expected to resume next week. The United States pulled out of the Vienna accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and reimpose heavy sanctions on Iran. Tehran has responded by increasing the purity and amount of uranium it enriches and stockpiles, in breach of the accord.
MIDDLE EAST
wcn247.com

AP EXPLAINS: Burkina Faso at risk for more unrest after coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Experts are warning that Burkina Faso could face more instability in the aftermath of this week's military coup. Already there appear to be tensions between the military and gendarme security forces. There is also the risk that some elements within the military could stage a counter-coup against the junta now leading the West African country. All the political instability could also create space for Islamic extremists to ramp up their attacks, analysts warn. Burkina Faso's coup leaders maintain that they will do a better job of fighting the insurgency because they will better equip the military. The junta announced it was in charge of the country Monday after forcing President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to resign.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

No peace in Myanmar 1 year after military takeover

BANGKOK (AP) — The army takeover in Myanmar a year ago that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi unexpectedly aborted the ongoing restoration of representative democracy in the Southeast Asian country after decades of military rule. But at least as surprising has been the level of popular resistance to the seizure of power, which has blossomed into a low-level but persistent insurgency. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the commander of Myanmar’s military, seized power on the morning of Feb. 1, 2021, arresting Suu Kyi and top members of her government and ruling National League for Democracy party, which had won a landslide election victory in November 2020.
WORLD
wcn247.com

Cameroon blames stadium deaths on 'massive' influx of fans

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon authorities have blamed a deadly stadium crush at the African Cup of Nations tournament on a “massive” influx of ticketless fans who arrived late to the game and forced their way in. Sports minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi says the fans also wanted to avoid COVID-19 screening. African Cup organizers have made it compulsory for fans to show negative virus tests and proof of vaccination to attend games. Eight people died and another 38 were injured in the crush at the Cameroon vs. Comoros knockout game on Monday.
FIFA
wcn247.com

China: UN council should try to avoid civil war on Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China’s U.N. ambassador says the U.N. Security Council’s primary goal in strife-torn Myanmar should be to avoid more violence and a civil war. Zhang Jun told several reporters after the council heard closed-door briefings from the new Myanmar envoys for the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the United Nations on Friday hat he hopes their efforts and others “can really continue to calm the situation.” He said the southeast Asian regional group ASEAN should play “a crucial role" in trying to promote peace. Zhang said UN envoy Noeleen Heyzer has requested to go to Myanmar.
WORLD
wcn247.com

Third COVID wave looms in Indonesia as omicron spreads

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia is bracing for a third wave of COVID-19 infections as the highly transmissible omicron variant drives a surge in new cases. The country reported 9,905 new infections and seven deaths on Friday in the latest 24-hour period. It was the highest daily caseload since August last year when the country was struggling to contain a delta-driven wave. Indonesia had recovered from last year’s spike in cases and deaths that was among the worst in the region, and daily infections had fallen to about 200 by December. But cases are rising again just weeks after the country reported its first local omicron case. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the next few months will be critical.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wcn247.com

Laos makes big meth bust as UN warns of security breakdown

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in the Southeast Asian nation of Laos have made their second huge seizure in three months of methamphetamine. A U.N. expert on illicit drugs says a surge in trafficking has resulted from a breakdown of security in the Mekong River region since a military takeover in Myanmar. Laotian police seized 36.5 million meth pills in the northwestern province of Bokeo, which borders on Myanmar and Thailand in a frontier area known as the Golden Triangle. It's famous for the production of illicit drugs. Thailand is a major market for drugs from Myanmar, which are also shipped onward to other countries. Jeremy Douglas, the regional representative for the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime, says Thailand and Laos have been flooded with meth in recent months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Foreign Office mandarin ‘not aware’ of any PM involvement in Nowzad evacuation

The Foreign Office’s top civil servant has said he was not aware of support from Boris Johnson for the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan after leaked emails suggested the Prime Minister had “authorised” their rescue.Mr Johnson has been accused of lying by Labour over how animals looked after by the charity Nowzad had made their way to the UK during the evacuation of Kabul last year.In leaked emails to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, one Foreign Office official told colleagues working on the evacuation on August 25 that “the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated”,...
ANIMALS
Action News Jax

Turkey orders TV programs to protect family values

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkey’s president has ordered that steps be taken against media like TV programs that are deemed contrary to Turkey’s “fundamental values.”. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a circular posted Saturday on the Official Gazette, said the decision aims to eliminate the harmful effects of television programs with foreign content that have been adapted in Turkey and to protect Turkish culture.
MIDDLE EAST
SFGate

Aid group says death toll from Yemen prison airstrike at 87

CAIRO (AP) — Workers in war-wrecked Yemen recovered five more bodies from the rubble of a prison facility hit by a Saudi-led coalition airstrike, bringing the death toll to at least 87, an international aid group said Sunday. Internet access, meanwhile, remained largely down after another Saudi-led coalition airstrike...
MIDDLE EAST
MIDDLE EAST

