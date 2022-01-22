ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers look to bounce back vs. lowly Coyotes

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLJNx_0dslkjyy00

In the past month, the New York Rangers rarely turned in a dud, but they were outplayed Friday by the Carolina Hurricanes in a matchup to see where they stack up against an elite team.

The Rangers face a quick turnaround in an attempt to rebound from one of their worst performances in recent weeks when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

New York is 7-3-0 in its past 10 games, a stretch in which the Rangers racked up two wins over the Tampa Bay Lightning, a victory over the Edmonton Oilers and an impressive comeback win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. On Friday, the Rangers never led, allowed two power-play goals and were held to 23 shots on goal in a 6-3 loss at Carolina.

“I didn’t feel like we got up to the level we needed to,” New York’s Mika Zibanejad said. “We’ve had games — we talked about a full 60 — where we haven’t done that. That was maybe the best team we’ve played against and they really take advantage of the stuff we did wrong and our mistakes. It’s a good learning lesson for us, and we’ll move on.”

Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals for the Rangers, and Greg McKegg tallied at even strength.

Alexandar Georgiev allowed six goals on 35 shots as the Rangers opted to save Igor Shesterkin for Saturday even though Arizona has one of the three worst point totals in the league.

New York has shown an ability to bounce back from ugly losses this season.

After sustaining a 5-1 defeat at Vegas on Jan. 6, the Rangers responded with a 4-1 win in Anaheim two nights later. They followed up a 7-3 home loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 8 with a 2-1 win in Buffalo on Dec. 10, and they went on an 11-1-0 surge following a 6-0 loss at Calgary on Nov. 6.

Arizona’s trip to complete the back-to-back set is much shorter than the Rangers’. The Coyotes are traveling to New York after taking a 4-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday night in Elmont, N.Y., a contest followed up by Arizona’s impressive 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday in Newark, N.J.

The Coyotes are a respectable 5-4-2 in their past 11 games since a six-game losing streak from Nov. 30-Dec. 15. They have produced better results despite getting outshot in nine of their past 11 games, including 36-17 on Wednesday and 35-17 on Friday.

The Coyotes rarely produced any sustained offense against the Islanders, especially in the third period, when they were outshot 21-4.

“I don’t think we played a bad game after two periods, but it was really to tough create offense against them,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “We want to win, it’s frustrating, but at the same time, we have a chance to bounce back (Saturday).”

Arizona goalie Karel Vejmelka likely will oppose Shesterkin after sitting out Friday. He owns the NHL’s best save percentage (.947) and goals-against average (1.85) in road games among goalies to play in at least 10 road games, and he has a 0.66 GAA in a three-game road winning streak.

Arizona claimed overtime victories in its past two visits to New York, but the Rangers earned a 3-2 win Dec. 15 in Glendale, Ariz., when Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko scored power-play goals in the third period.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Bruins Look To Continue Impressive Streak Vs. Coyotes On Road Friday

The Boston Bruins have an impressive streak on the line Friday. Boston enters its showdown with the Arizona Coyotes looking to bounce back and snaps it two-game losing slump — including a heartbreaking overtime loss against the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night at Ball Arena. If the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Karel Vejmelka
Person
Greg Mckegg
Person
Chris Kreider
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Nathan MacKinnon Gets Destroyed By Taylor Hall.

The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche played a very eventful game last night. The Avs came out to a 1-0 lead during the first period and the B's followed that up with 3 straight goals in the second period, however the Avs tired it up in the third and eventually won the game overtime.
NHL
theScore

MacKinnon ruled out after big collision with Hall

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon won't return to Wednesday's contest against the Boston Bruins after colliding with forward Taylor Hall during the opening period, the team announced. Hall knocked the shaft of MacKinnon's stick with his shoulder as the center tried to exit the zone, hitting him in the face...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#The New York Rangers#The Edmonton Oilers#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Colorado Avalanche
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Preview: Ducks Look to Bounce Back Tonight in Montreal

The Ducks get right back to action for the halfway point of their five-game eastern road trip, tonight taking on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre (4 p.m.; TV: Bally Sports SoCal; Radio: AM 830 KLAA). The Ducks visit Montreal with points in three straight games (2-0-1), including in back-to-back...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

38K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy