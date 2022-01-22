ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Canestraro Won't Rule Out Kim Cattrall Return to "And Just Like That ...'

TMZ.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kim-ticipation's been killing fans of the "Sex and the City" reboot, and this could be a smidgen of good news for 'em ... 'cause someone who's been on set isn't ready to write off a Kim Cattrall comeback. We caught up with Thomas...

www.tmz.com

Miami Herald

Kim Cattrall Subtly Weighs In After ‘SATC’ Fan Disses ‘Trashy’ Revival

Seriously shady? Kim Cattrall subtly weighed in after a Sex and the City fan praised her decision not to return for the show’s HBO Max revival, And Just Like That. “So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu. She’s wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff ,” a Twitter user wrote on Tuesday, January 18, following the 65-year-old actress’ debut in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. “If you have 48 minutes to spare, go ahead and watch the first two episodes … I may even rewatch them before next week. Challenge accepted!”
toofab.com

Kim Cattrall Supports Message Calling SATC Reboot 'Trashy'

Cattrall has made it no mystery how she feels about the reboot. Kim Cattrall appeared to subtly throw shade at the new "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That" by liking a fan tweet calling the new revival "trashy." The tweet in question read, "So proud of @KimCattrall...
Deadline

Kathryn Kates Dies: ‘Many Saints Of Newark’, ‘Seinfeld’ & ‘SVU’ Actress Was 73

Kathryn Kates, a veteran character actress who appeared in such TV series as Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU and The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, has died. She was 73. Her reps at Headline Talent Agency said Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning,” Headline Talent said in a statement. “She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly...
Fox News

Audrey Hepburn’s son reacts to news of Rooney Mara playing ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star in biopic

Audrey Hepburn’s son is speaking out amid news that Rooney Mara is playing the late actress in a new biopic. On Thursday, Variety confirmed that a film about the iconic actress starring the 36-year-old is in the works at Apple. Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino of "Call Me by Your Name" fame is attached to the project with Mara producing. "The Giver" co-writer Michael Mitnick is also on board to write the script.
weisradio.com

Halle Berry fakes a wedding; Lori Harvey calls Michael B. Jordan her “Babydaddy,” and more

Halle Berry has been married three times, and on New Year’s Day, she had people all around the world convinced she had tied the knot for a fourth time. The Oscar and Emmy winner shared a pair of pictures of with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, captioning the images, “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” The first snapshot featured the couple sharing a kiss at an altar overlooking the water below.
TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
Hello Magazine

Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
thesource.com

[WATCH] Netflix Releases the Trailer for ‘A Madea Homecoming’

Madea is on her way back to your screen. The character created and played by Tyler Perry will make her Netflix debut in A Madea’s Homecoming. Madea’s back — hallelujer! Tyler Perry returns with everyone’s favorite character in TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA HOMECOMING, the newest film in the MADEA franchise set to debut on Netflix. Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. The film features all-stars of the MADEA franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll, who matches Madea’s comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.
Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
