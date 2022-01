After falling into a double-digit hole at halftime, it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers were going to suffer another bad loss on the road. The Lakers came into the night shorthanded against the Charlotte Hornets as LeBron James and Anthony Davis were ruled out, and it seemed like the team had nothing left in the gas tank as they were also playing on the second night of a back-to-back. However, Russell Westbrook led a valiant comeback in the second half where he scored 30 of his 35 points on the night and had Los Angeles within one possession of stealing a win.

NBA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO